UPDATE: Man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dayton

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4:50 p.m., Dayton officers were called to the Mini Mart Stop & Shop in the 2400 block of North Gettysburg Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Sgt. Clinton Evans with Dayton Police Department.

When officers arrived they learned the victim had already been taken to an area hospital.

His injuries were classified as non-life-threatening by Evans.

Officers did find evidence that a shooting took place, Evans said, but did not clarify what that evidence was.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known at this time, he added.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a man claims he was just shot and was on his way to the hospital.

“I just got shot, I was at work at the stop-and-shop, somebody just walked in here and started shooting,” he tells dispatchers.

He tells dispatchers he is being driven to the hospital.

“I was doing something then I just heard ‘boom, boom’,” the caller said.

He tells dispatchers he was shot in the neck area.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.

