1 injured in shooting on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Dickerson Pike.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Very little information was released, but investigators said the victim was an adult and no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

