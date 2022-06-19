Police release photo of alleged car used in Downtown Memphis shooting

One person was injured on June 12 in a Downtown Memphis shooting, police say, and they believe they have a shot of the alleged suspect’s car.

Officers responded to an unknown suspect who got out of a white Cadillac Escalade at B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place and fired shots at a group of people just after 1 a.m., a release said.

DTOWN SHOTS FIRED

Two people were struck and video from the incident shows that the suspect’s car has “MCB” written on the back glass, plus underneath that the words are possible “Logistics LLC”.

According to a release, the car also has a tow hitch on the rear bumper.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or Traffic Unit Sgt. J. Bussey at (901) 636-4014.

