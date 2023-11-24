1 injured after shooting in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Edgehill.

Metro police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue just after 3 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Based on surveillance footage, an individual wearing a purple hoodie approached the victim behind an apartment building.

After a brief interaction, the victim was shot while the suspect took off running and fled in a dark colored SUV, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

