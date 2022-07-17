1 injured in shooting at Ellenton outlet mall parking lot, Manatee sheriff says

One person was injured in an isolated shooting at Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say that the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near a parking lot at the mall. Several suspects fired multiple shots at an unidentified male victim before driving away.

It was not an active shooter situation, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.

“It was a targeted shooting,” Warren told the Bradenton Herald. “For whatever reason, these others guys tracked him down to this location, saw him and took that opportunity to shoot at him. It was over as quickly as it started.”

No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said it is looking for three male suspects who were seen driving away from the area in a car.

The shooting victim is a male. His age and identity were not provided. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

