1 injured in shooting in Federal Way

One person was injured in a shooting in Federal Way on Saturday night, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a shooting near Cedar Grove Park at South 333rd Street and 22nd Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The teen was provided aid and then transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said he was reported to be in stable condition and that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The police department’s investigation has found that a driver of a car pulled up to the park and a male fired a gun toward a group of people.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

