1 injured in shooting after at least 3 people open fire outside Hulen Mall in Fort Worth

One person was grazed on the head by a bullet outside Hulen Mall in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon after at least three people began exchanging gunfire, according to police.

Officers were sent to the mall around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, according to police. When officers arrived, they found out several people had opened fire at each other in the parking lot as the shooters were leaving the mall.

The victim, a bystander, was taken to a hospital for treatment. While his or her condition is unknown, police believe the injury is minor.

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

A mall spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for more information.

