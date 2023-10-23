1 injured in a shooting at a Lexington business. Police seek tips.

One person was injured in a shooting at a Lexington business Sunday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Old Todds Road just before 7:30 p.m. Lt. Meredith Taylor with LPD said one person suffered minor injuries and was treated by the Lexington Fire Department.

It was unclear which business the shooting occurred at, but WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said the incident happened at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police didn’t provide any information about a suspect. Taylor asked anyone with information about the incident to contact LPD or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Lexington can be contacted at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.