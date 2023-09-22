The Arizona Department of Public Safety was investigating a shooting on Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler early Friday morning.

At about 6:32 a.m., officials said a shooting occurred on the westbound Loop 202 just before Kyrene Road in south Chandler.

The shooting sent one unidentified victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials did not release any details on what led to the incident or if there were any identified suspects.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 injured in shooting on Loop 202 in Chandler