1 injured in shooting near Arlington

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Friday, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Just after 1 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 15500 block of 67th Avenue Northeast near Arlington.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot once in the leg.

She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says that several adults were involved in the incident.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories