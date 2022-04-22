1 injured in shooting near Arlington
Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Friday, the sheriff’s office tweeted.
Just after 1 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 15500 block of 67th Avenue Northeast near Arlington.
When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot once in the leg.
She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office says that several adults were involved in the incident.
