1 injured in shooting near Arlington

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Friday, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Just after 1 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 15500 block of 67th Avenue Northeast near Arlington.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot once in the leg.

She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says that several adults were involved in the incident.

North units are on scene of a shooting in the 15500 blk of 67th Ave NE. A 33 YO woman was shot once in the leg. She was transported by aid with non-life-threatening injuries. Several adults were involved in the incident and deputies are actively investigating what occurred. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 22, 2022

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP