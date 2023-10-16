1 injured in shooting near ASU Tempe campus; suspect armed and dangerous, police say

A manhunt was underway Monday morning after a shooting took place near Arizona State University's Tempe campus, which left one person injured.

Around 6 a.m., Tempe Police said they responded to the area of Seventh Street and Forest Avenue, north of University Drive, for a call about someone with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police said they found a man, around 30 years old, with a gunshot wound.

Police gave the man medical attention until emergency services took him to a hospital. His condition was unknown as of Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., ASU police said they sent out an emergency safety alert to university personnel about the shooting.

Around 8:15 a.m., ASU police posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the area was clear but the suspect remained at large and was considered armed and dangerous.

Tempe Police said that the suspect was described as a Black man, 5'10", and was last seen wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants.

Police said what led up to the shooting remained unclear and investigators were on the scene conducting additional follow-up. The agency said that the victim and witnesses were not affiliated with ASU.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 injured in shooting near ASU Tempe; armed suspect at large