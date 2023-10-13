1 injured in shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus; police seeking shooter

One individual was shot near the downtown Phoenix campus and was taken to a hospital on Friday afternoon, as reported by the Arizona State University Police.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Fillmore Street due to reports of shots fired.

Scherer said that officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

ASU police officials posted on X, formerly Twitter, that shots were reported in the area of 602 N. First Ave. The suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black T-shirt and light-colored pants.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

ASU police added that the man fled the scene in a white Chevy Suburban with blue and red stripes, large rims and a cancer survivor sticker on the back.

According to Scherer, detectives were taking over the investigation as details of what led up to the shooting remained unknown.

Scherer said the incident did not take place on the downtown Phoenix campus.

ASU police officials urged those with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

No other information was released.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 injured in shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus