Man killed in shooting near Seattle’s Alki Beach

The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Alki Beach on Saturday evening.

SPD tweeted about the shooting just before 7:15 p.m.

According to SPD, the shooting happened near the intersection of 56th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest. One victim was found at the scene.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the victim was a man around 30 years old. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not found the shooter.

This is a developing story.