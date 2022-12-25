1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East Olive Way but did not find a victim.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, eventually called 911 and officers found him in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim told police that the shooter followed him off a bus, shot him, and got away on foot.