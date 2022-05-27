Man seriously hurt in shooting in Seattle’s SoDo area

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in Seattle’s SoDo area.

Officers were called to Eighth Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street at around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot and was being treated by King County sheriff’s deputies, who also were called to the shooting.

Police said the victim was standing on the street when a “known suspect” pulled up in a vehicle, shot the man, and drove away.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

