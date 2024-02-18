1 injured in shooting on Sprenger Avenue Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured in a shooting on Sprenger Avenue on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.
Police responded to the 100 block of Sprenger around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, where a 37-year-old Buffalo man had been shot while outside.
He was transported to ECMC for apparent non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
