1 injured after shots fired near Manhattan Town Center

Apr. 1—A 33-year-old man was shot outside of Manhattan Town Center on Wednesday evening.

At the mall, Riley County police identified a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who had gotten into an altercation with a 33-year-old man after a road rage incident. The pair reported the 33-year-old man threatened them with a crowbar, and the 21-year-old man shot at him, striking him.

Officers responded the shots fired at 5:18 p.m. at 100 Manhattan Town Center outside Dillard's.

RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said the 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, fled the scene, and police found him near the intersection of Third and Kearney Streets suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Riley County EMS took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment, and officials later took him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Wintermote said the incident was an isolated event, and there was not an active shooter situation nor a threat to the public.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and they have not made any arrests.