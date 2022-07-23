1 injured in south Seattle shooting
An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting in south Seattle on Friday.
Officers were called before 4:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.
The extent of their injury is unknown.
Police said the shooter fled the scene.
