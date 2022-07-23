1 injured in south Seattle shooting

KIRO 7 News Staff

An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting in south Seattle on Friday.

Officers were called before 4:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The extent of their injury is unknown.

Police said the shooter fled the scene.

