1 hurt after stabbing in south Charlotte DMV parking lot, police say

A person is hurt after being stabbed in the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ parking lot in south Charlotte, according to police.

On Friday, shortly before 2 p.m., police were called to the Arrowood Road location for reports of a stabbing.

MEDIC initially reported the victim had life-threatening injuries, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police later said they were no longer life-threatening.

At the scene, officers said this was the result of an argument between two people and not related to any nearby businesses.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

