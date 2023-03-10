1 injured in stabbing on University of Washington campus

University of Washington campus police are investigating after a person was stabbed near a campus parking garage on Thursday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. near the Padelford Parking Garage in the 4000 block of Mason Road NE in Seattle.

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in an extremity and was taken to UW Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe the victim is associated with the school.

The suspect is still on the loose.