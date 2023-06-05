1 injured in Sunday shooting near 3100 block of Westhaven

Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting incident that left one person injured overnight Sunday in the 3100 block of Westhaven.

According to an APD news release, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, officers were sent to a residence in the 3100 block of Westhaven on reports of a person having been shot.

Amarillo Police Department

When officers arrived, they found an individual had been shot with a shotgun and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent crimes detectives and patrol officers obtained statements from witnesses at the scene. A suspect was not located at the scene, and this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact APD Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or submit an anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: 1 injured in shooting near 3100 block of Westhaven