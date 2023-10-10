1 injured, suspect at large in Raytown shooting Monday evening: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after a Monday evening shooting in Raytown, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the reported shooting with one injured in the 7800 block of 86th Street, police said in a written statement. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the severity of the man’s injuries. No one was in police custody Monday night.

Raytown police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.