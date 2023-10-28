1 injured, suspect sought after commercial robbery in Bordeaux area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured during a commercial robbery overnight in the Bordeaux area.

Metro police were sent to the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike at approximately 2:20 a.m. to respond to reports of a robbery at a business on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Authorities reported at least one person was injured in the incident. The extent, and how the victim sustained their injuries, remains unclear.

Meanwhile, records show that officers responded to a shooting call at the same address just after 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. However, it remains unknown if the incidents are related. News 2 has reached to Metro police for more information.

According to Metro police, a suspect has not been taken into custody. A description of the suspect was not provided.

No other information was immediately released.

