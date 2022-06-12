1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield

One man is injured and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a man shot at the 2200 block of Hoppes Avenue around 5:10 p.m., according to Springfield Police Department.

The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital where he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment out of precaution.

He was described as being in stable condition.

Police said that the shooting was random, and it does not appear that the victims were not known to each other.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and police said he faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging across a roadway.

We are working to learn the identity of the juvenile taken into custody.

We will update this story as we learn more.















