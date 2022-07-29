1 injured in two Middletown gunfire incidents

Jul. 29—A woman was injured early Thursday morning in one of two shots-fired incidents in Middletown, according to police.

Detectives are trying to determine if the two incidents that happened less the 30 minutes apart are connected.

At 12:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 14th Avenue for a person with a gunshot wound. A woman, who was sitting outside with others, had been hit in the arm. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment for the non life-threatening injury, according to police.

Officers were still at the 14th Avenue scene when shots were fired in the 1500 block of First Avenue at about 12:27 a.m., according to the report. A vehicle was damaged by the shots, but there were no injuries, according to the report and police.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said the people on 14th said they didn't see or hear anything until the shots were fired. He said detectives are still trying to determine if the shots were fired by a person in a vehicle or someone walking by.

Evidence and shell casings have been collected at both scenes, including several from the ally behind First Avenue.

"We don't if they are related or just random. We are still trying to determine that," Nelson said.