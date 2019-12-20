6 Injuries Reported as 2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Cozumel, Mexico

Six people have minor injures after two Carnival cruise ships slowly collided on Friday morning off the coast of the Mexican island of Cozumel, a Carnival spokesperson tells TIME.

Footage of the incident, captured by passengers on land and on a cruise ship nearby, shows the Carnival Glory crashing into the end of Carnival Legend. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend, says company spokesperson Chelsea Stromfeld.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Stromfeld said in a statement.

As of 1:30 p.m., six people with minor injuries have presented themselves to a medical center on Carnival Glory, Stromfeld said.

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

One onlooker, Ty Harris, who recorded the incident from the dock, could be heard yelling in shock. “Holy sh-t,” he shouted. “Someone could have died.”

Here are a few other recordings of the incident.