1 inmate dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at Atlanta jail after Trump blasts facility as ‘third-world’

One inmate was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, a week after former President Donald Trump was booked at the facility and slammed its conditions.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said incident was was “under control” but still active after an ambulance was spotted leaving the jail around 3:20 p.m. It’s unclear how serious the other injuries are.

The stabbings were reportedly gang-related, investigators said.

The identity of the deceased inmate was not released.

A total of nine inmates have died at Fulton County Jail this year, including five in the last month alone. In July, the Department of Justice announced a civil rights probe into living conditions, improper use of force and other problems at the facility.

Earlier this month, the family of LaShawn Thompson, a Georgia man who died in a bed bug-infested cell at the jail in 2022, was awarded a $4 million settlement.

Ex-President Trump and 18 co-defendants in the election interference case were booked at the lockup last week, but only former Trump campaign worker Harrison Floyd was held there. He was released Wednesday.

After leaving the jail last week, Trump blasted its “poor and disgraceful conditions” in a fundraising email.

“It’s violent. The building is falling apart. Inmates have dug their fingers into the crumbling walls and ripped out chunks to fashion over 1,000 shanks,” the email read. “It’s worse than you could even imagine.”

“Seeing the third-world state of that jail made me even more determined to run for president and save our country from permanent decline,” Trump added.