1 Iowa State student dies, 1 missing after boating accident

·1 min read

AMES, Iowa (AP) — One Iowa State University student died and another was missing Sunday night after members of the school's crew club had an accident on a lake north of Ames.

The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when their boat capsized, the university said in a news release. Three were rescued and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.

The search for the fifth student was called off Sunday night and will resume Monday morning.

The three students who were rescued were treated at an Ames hospital and released.

University President Wendy Wintersteen said in a release the “Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident."

The names of the students were not released Sunday.

The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization. Little Wall Lake is about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) north of Ames.

