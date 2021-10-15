UPDATE 1-Iran not ready to resume Vienna talks, EU official says

Jan Strupczewski and John Irish
·3 min read

(Adds France comments)

By Jan Strupczewski and John Irish

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Iran is not ready to return to talks with world powers over its nuclear programme yet and its new negotiating team wants to discuss the texts that will be put forward when it meets with the EU in Brussels in the next few weeks, a senior EU official said on Friday.

EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran on Thursday to meet members of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

Diplomats from France, Britain and Germany, who are party to the accord along with China and Russia, said ahead of Mora's visit that it came at a critical time and things could not be deemed "business as usual" given escalating Iranian nuclear activities and the stalling of negotiations.

The United States said time was running short. "They are not yet ready for engaging in Vienna," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity, adding that he believed Tehran was "absolutely decided to go back to Vienna and to end the negotiations." The Islamic Republic has repeatedly said it will return to the negotiations "soon", but it has not given a clearer timeline. Western diplomats had hoped the Vienna talks might resume before the end of October.

However, after Mora's visit, Iran's foreign ministry said it would hold talks in the coming days with the EU in Brussels.

"They insisted that they don't want talks for talks, they want talking with practical results and with a final agreement on how to bring JCPOA (the nuclear deal) back to life," the official said.

Describing a meeting in Brussels as a "good idea", the official said it would give both sides the opportunity to go through the texts on the table from June and clarify questions that Iran's new negotiating team may have.

"I think we are just clarifying even more the situation for a final destination, which is going to be resuming in Vienna. I expect that soon," he said.

France's foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said negotiations should resume immediately on the basis of where they left off in June to reach a deal quickly.

"Iran must show a willingness through acts that it shares the same desire to come back to the negotiating table and conclude an agreement," she told reporters.

Western diplomats have said they are concerned Tehran's new negotiating team - under a president known as an anti-Western hardliner, unlike his pragmatist predecessor - may make new demands beyond the scope of what had already been agreed. Since then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher levels of purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up the enrichment process.

President Joe Biden aims to restore the deal to restrain Iran's nuclear programme, but the sides have not agreed on which steps need to be taken and when.

Iran denied it wants to acquire nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Phillip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

  • Polish guards push us back to Belarus, say migrants

    "Bring me to the jail. Let me die there."This is 26-year-old Yemeni migrant Mohammed's plea to Polish border guards after they pushed him back to Belarus and left him in the forest. The former travel agent is one of the thousands of migrants from countries in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan who are trying to enter the European Union country via Belarus. "What should we do? What's our mistake? Our mistake, that we were born in this life? Our mistake, that we believe in Europe? Our mistake, that we believe in the United Nations? That was our mistake?"On Thursday (October 14), Poland's foreign ministry summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires after Polish police found the sixth migrant body near the border with Belarus. The European Union's executive Commission blames Belarus for deliberately orchestrating the flow of migrants to put pressure on the bloc in retaliation for sanctions it had slapped on Minsk over human rights abuses.Belarus has denied this.Human rights advocates have accused the Polish government of treating migrants inhumanely and not letting them apply for international protection.Piotr Bystrianin is a senior official with the Ocalenie Foundation, a charity planning to deliver humanitarian aid for migrants at the border. He said Polish authorities are operating a strategy that aims to see migrants quote "eventually give up and go back to the country they fled from."The Polish government says the migrants are Belarus's responsibility as they are legally on its territory, and that offers of humanitarian aid have been refused.Poland also began building a barbed wire fence in August and lawmakers are due to vote on the construction of a wall equipped with motion sensors and cameras at a cost of over $407 million. Migrants have resorted to desperate measures to enter Poland. Syrian Zainab Ahmad told Polish border guards she needed medical attention and was taken to a hospital, and from there a migrant center in Poland. "They (Polish border guard) say 'you will go there and get asylum there' but they took us to the Belarusian border again."The Border Guard have prevented over 9,000 attempts to cross the frontier from Belarus into Poland from the start of January till the end of September, according to Poland's parliament website... ...and of those around 8,000 took place in the last two months alone. In Brussels, the EU executive summoned envoys from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday over the fate of migrants stuck on their borders with Belarus.

  • German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

    Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation for EU sanctions.

  • Exclusive-Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say

    Evergrande Group's chief executive is holding talks in Hong Kong with investment banks and creditors over a possible restructuring and asset sales, two people said, as the Chinese developer battles against default on more than $300 billion in debts. CEO Xia Haijun, a confidant of chairman Hui Ka Yan and who runs Evergrande's day-to-day operations including financing, has been in Hong Kong, where the property firm has a major presence, for more than two months, the two sources told Reuters.

  • U.S. urges Russia to do more for European energy security

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk on Thursday, called on Russia to "do more to ensure European energy security," the U.S. State Department said. Natural gas prices in Europe and elsewhere have rocketed this year due to lower-than-usual stocks, reduced supply from Russia, the onset of colder weather and infrastructure outages. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the gas issue with European Union officials in Brussels last week and said the United States was concerned that supply was not keeping up with surging demand as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'It's not even close to parity': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says government must do more for racial equity

    Jamie Dimon believes banks have a major role to play with diversity, equity and inclusion but also said the private sector could use an assist from the government.

  • U.S., Israel say they are exploring a ‘Plan B’ for Iran

    The United States and Israel said Wednesday they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit record 8 asteroids

    Attention asteroid aficionados: NASA is set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing space rocks. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is up first, blasting off this weekend on a 12-year cruise to swarms of asteroids out near Jupiter — unexplored time capsules from the dawn of the solar system. NASA is targeting the predawn hours of Saturday for liftoff.

  • Netanyahu assured Putin "I will be back soon" after losing election

    Days after being ousted as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu passed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin promising a quick comeback, a source close to Netanyahu and a European diplomat told me.Why it matters: Netanyahu and Putin had a close relationship that grew even closer after Russia began its military involvement in Syria in 2015. Netanyahu flaunted that relationship during election campaigns — meeting with Putin days before the 2019 vote and even featuring a picture of the two to

  • Rolling Stones drop 'Brown Sugar' due to 'conflicts' over slave lyrics

    There's no sugarcoating it: Rolling Stones hits are interpreted differently in 2021.

  • China Is Forcing Fashion to Mute Itself Over Dirty Cotton

    (Bloomberg) -- When a fashion industry sustainability group called out China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the idea was to nudge Beijing toward human-rights reforms while cleaning up a troubled corner of the $60 billion global cotton business. Western brands have learned the hard way that things don’t work that way in China.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat

  • Guardiola wants Sterling to stay and fight for Man City future

    Pep Guardiola says he wants Raheem Sterling to fight for his place at Manchester City after the frustrated forward admitted he "would be open" to leaving the Premier League champions.

  • Apple took down a Quran app and a Bible app in China on the request of Chinese officials

    Apple told the BBC that Chinese officials had complained that the Quran and Bible apps broke laws on hosting illegal religious texts.

  • US, Israel say they are exploring a 'Plan B' for Iran

    The U.S. and Israel said they are exploring a “Plan B” for dealing with Iran if the Islamic Republic does not return in good faith to negotiations to salvage the languishing landmark 2015 nuclear deal. (Oct 13)

  • South Sudan: How to deliver Covid vaccines in a country with few roads

    Delivering vaccines around South Sudan is more expensive than the cost of the jab itself.

  • Biden administration leans into Abraham Accords

    The trilateral meeting on Wednesday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates epitomized the Biden administration's belated embrace of the Abraham Accords.Why it matters: The normalization deals struck between Israel and four Arab countries were Donald Trump's landmark foreign policy achievement, and while the Biden administration has long said it wants to push them forward, it has only recently started taking steps in that directi

  • UPDATE 2-Philippines' Okada Manila to list in U.S. via $2.5 bln SPAC deal

    Okada Manila, a Philippines-based casino resort, has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with blank-check firm 26 Capital Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $2.5 billion. The merger, announced on Friday, is expected to give Okada Manila cash proceeds of up to $275 million that it plans to use for growth once COVID-19 curbs ease in what was one of Asia's fastest-growing gambling markets before the pandemic. Its parent company Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp will roll its entire equity into the combined company, of which it will own about 88% upon the close of the deal.

  • Earnings roundup: Alcoa, J.B. Hunt, & PNC all beat estimates for Q3

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the biggest earnings movers of the morning.&nbsp;

  • From spy satellites to mobile networks, S.Korea hopes new rocket gets space programme off ground

    South Korea plans to test its first domestically produced space launch vehicle next week, a major step toward jumpstarting the country’s space programme and achieving ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes. If all goes well, the three-stage NURI rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800km above the Earth, will carry a dummy satellite into space on Thursday. South Korea’s last such booster, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.

  • Ford China Sales Outperform U.S. Numbers. The Real Story in China Remains EVs.

    Ford reported its China sales results Friday. The U.S. auto maker sold 150,100 units in the third quarter, down about 8.7% compared with 2020.