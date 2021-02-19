UPDATE 2-Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions - Zarif

* Iran considering US offer to talk about deal's revival

* Washington must return to the deal, senior official says

* Then a way to 'synchronise steps' can be agreed, he says

* 'Give diplomacy a chance', says Iranian official(Adds Iranian official's comments)

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Iran will "immediately reverse"actions in its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted,its foreign minister said on Friday, reiterating Tehran'sposition on Washington's offer to revive talks.

The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was readyto revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers thatformer president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 beforereimposing sanctions on Iran.

When sanctions are lifted, "we will then immediately reverseall remedial measures. Simple," Foreign Minister Mohammad JavadZarif said on Twitter.

Highlighting the urgency of a diplomatic solution to thestandoff, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran wasconsidering Washington's offer to talk about the revival of thedeal.

"But first they should return to the deal. Then within theframework of the 2015 deal, a mechanism to basically synchronisesteps can be discussed," the official said.

Washington said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iranabout both nations returning to the nuclear accord that aimed toprevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We have never sought nuclear weapons and this is not partof our defence doctrine," the official said. "Our message isvery clear. Lift all the sanctions and give diplomacy a chance."

Tehran has set a Feb. 23 deadline for Washington to beginreversing sanctions, otherwise, it says, it will take itsbiggest step yet to breach the deal - banning short-noticeinspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the InternationalAtomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United States and the European parties to the accordhave urged Iran to refrain from that step and repeated theirconcerns over recent actions by Tehran to produce uraniumenriched up to 20% and uranium metal.

Story continues

SHORT-NOTICE INSPECTIONS

"We have to implement the law. The other party must actquickly and lift these unjust and illegal sanctions if they wantTehran to honour the deal," said the official.

The IAEA's short-notice inspections, which can rangeanywhere beyond Iran’s declared nuclear sites, are mandatedunder the IAEA’s “Additional Protocol” that Iran agreed tohonour under the deal. It signed up to the Protocol in 2003 buthas not ratified it.

Earlier, Zarif said in an interview posted on a governmentsite that the United States had not only failed to fulfil itsobligations, but continues Trump's "failed maximum pressure"despite claiming it is ready to revive the nuclear agreement.

"Thus the Europeans must note that pressure on Iran does notwork, nor are worthless remarks of any use," Zarif said, adding:"As soon as we see steps by the United States and Europe towardfulfilling their obligations, we will immediately react andreturn to our commitments.”

In London, UK junior foreign minister James Cleverlyreiterated that Iran had to resume compliance with the deal,adding the West should not send signals that it is prepared tooverlook Tehran's breaches of the accord.

Biden has said that he will use the revival of the nucleardeal as a springboard to a broader agreement that might restrictIran’s ballistic missile development and regional activities.

Tehran has ruled out negotiations on wider security issuessuch as Iran’s missile programme.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)