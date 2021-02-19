UPDATE 2-Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions - Zarif

Parisa Hafezi

* Iran considering US offer to talk about deal's revival

* Washington must return to the deal, senior official says

* Then a way to 'synchronise steps' can be agreed, he says

* 'Give diplomacy a chance', says Iranian official(Adds Iranian official's comments)

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Iran will "immediately reverse"actions in its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted,its foreign minister said on Friday, reiterating Tehran'sposition on Washington's offer to revive talks.

The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was readyto revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers thatformer president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 beforereimposing sanctions on Iran.

When sanctions are lifted, "we will then immediately reverseall remedial measures. Simple," Foreign Minister Mohammad JavadZarif said on Twitter.

Highlighting the urgency of a diplomatic solution to thestandoff, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran wasconsidering Washington's offer to talk about the revival of thedeal.

"But first they should return to the deal. Then within theframework of the 2015 deal, a mechanism to basically synchronisesteps can be discussed," the official said.

Washington said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iranabout both nations returning to the nuclear accord that aimed toprevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We have never sought nuclear weapons and this is not partof our defence doctrine," the official said. "Our message isvery clear. Lift all the sanctions and give diplomacy a chance."

Tehran has set a Feb. 23 deadline for Washington to beginreversing sanctions, otherwise, it says, it will take itsbiggest step yet to breach the deal - banning short-noticeinspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the InternationalAtomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The United States and the European parties to the accordhave urged Iran to refrain from that step and repeated theirconcerns over recent actions by Tehran to produce uraniumenriched up to 20% and uranium metal.

SHORT-NOTICE INSPECTIONS

"We have to implement the law. The other party must actquickly and lift these unjust and illegal sanctions if they wantTehran to honour the deal," said the official.

The IAEA's short-notice inspections, which can rangeanywhere beyond Iran’s declared nuclear sites, are mandatedunder the IAEA’s “Additional Protocol” that Iran agreed tohonour under the deal. It signed up to the Protocol in 2003 buthas not ratified it.

Earlier, Zarif said in an interview posted on a governmentsite that the United States had not only failed to fulfil itsobligations, but continues Trump's "failed maximum pressure"despite claiming it is ready to revive the nuclear agreement.

"Thus the Europeans must note that pressure on Iran does notwork, nor are worthless remarks of any use," Zarif said, adding:"As soon as we see steps by the United States and Europe towardfulfilling their obligations, we will immediately react andreturn to our commitments.”

In London, UK junior foreign minister James Cleverlyreiterated that Iran had to resume compliance with the deal,adding the West should not send signals that it is prepared tooverlook Tehran's breaches of the accord.

Biden has said that he will use the revival of the nucleardeal as a springboard to a broader agreement that might restrictIran’s ballistic missile development and regional activities.

Tehran has ruled out negotiations on wider security issuessuch as Iran’s missile programme.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

    The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly three years ago. The move reflects the change in U.S. administration, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressing President Joe Biden's position that Washington would return to the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if Tehran came into full compliance with the deal. Iran reacted coolly to the idea, put forward by Blinken during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany - a group known as the E3 - gathered in Paris.

  • ICE unveils new rules limiting arrests and deportations

    The new guidance focuses on arresting immigrants determined to threaten national security and public safety, as well as migrants recently apprehended along U.S. borders.

  • Kasatkina returns to winning ways in Melbourne

    After suffering an early exit at the Australian Open, Russia's Daria Kasatkina made the most of another opportunity to shine at Melbourne Park by winning the Phillip Island Trophy on Friday. The tournament, a WTA 250 event, was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the season-opening major a chance to boost their match fitness following a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia. Playing in her first WTA final since winning the 2018 Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2 in the final.

  • Widespread power outages, icy conditions hobble food supply

    A series of winter storms and widespread power outages gripping Texas and other states not used to such extreme low temperatures are creating big challenges in the nation's food supply networks. Grocery chains like Walmart and Publix have been forced to close some stores either because of lack of power or lack of workers. Texas grocery chain H-E-B, for example, closed some stores and is limiting customer purchases of items like brisket and propane tanks.

  • 'Alone': How Italian town with 1st known virus death fared

    Italy delivered the first shocking confirmation of locally transmitted coronavirus infections outside of Asia a year ago Sunday, with back-to-back revelations of cases more than 150 kilometers (nearly 100 miles) apart in the country's north. First, a 38-year-old man in Codogno, an industrial town in the Lombardy region, tested positive for COVID-19, sending panicked residents to pick up their children from school, stock up on provisions at grocery stores and search in vain for surgical masks at pharmacies. In the days and weeks that followed, densely populated Lombardy would become the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak and, by the end of March, countries the world over would be under lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus that has now taken 2.4 million lives.

  • More Inside Designer Michelle Smith’s Long Island Home Full of Spontaneity and Surprise

    Throughout the Long Island home, Smith flouts convention with personality and poiseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

  • Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover

    A Devon company that made parachutes for the Second World War will help soften the landing of the Perseverance rover when it arrives on Mars this evening. Tiverton-based Heathcoat Fabrics, founded by a family of inventors who began by working with lace and silk in the 19th century, now makes state-of-the-art fabric for space companies and Nasa, as well as for military and energy clients. Director Peter Hill admitted to being "a bit nervous" for the parachute's big moment, which will take place during the "seven minutes of terror" during which the craft will be on its own after entering the Martian atmosphere, as events happen too fast to be communicated back to earth in time. "It's been thoroughly tested. One would hope that nothing would go wrong, but landing stuff on Mars is very complicated and very difficult," he said. The parachute, made from extremely strong nylon, has been baked at 135C to kill any microorganisms, before travelling through space at temperatures well below freezing. The company already has significant space pedigree, having landed a probe on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005 and the Beagle 2 mission to Mars, which failed for unrelated reasons, as well as working for private space companies that Mr Hill is not allowed to name. "No other still extant parachute fabric manufacturer is still going today, since prior to World War Two. As far as we know, there's nobody else who has been doing it as long as us. We've got a much longer history than anybody else," he says. The company joins other British expertise in the mission, which if successfully landed will see the Rover spending a decade on Mars, collecting samples before bringing them back to Earth, in the hopes of finding proof that life once thrived there.

  • Coronavirus: South Africa rolls out vaccination programme

    South Africa has started Covid-19 vaccinations after a delay to the original planned rollout.

  • Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides

    A rotation out of tech shares into cyclical stocks drove the Nasdaq lower but the Dow higher Wednesday. Big name tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, as did concerns over inflation. Summit Place Financial Advisors President Liz Miller says investors are adjusting their portfolios as they lighten up on tech. “I think the slight negative tilt we’re seeing is just that. There were a lot of gains last year, and investors are just digesting new information and the year-end result information to reposition for the rest of 2021.” The Nasdaq closed down more than a half percent, and the S&P 500 ended just below the break-even line. But the Dow added a little over a quarter percent. The blue-chip index got a lift from Verizon and Chevron. Shares of the telecom and oil giants rose after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it had taken major stakes in both companies. Wells Fargo shares jumped 5%. A report said the Fed accepted the bank’s proposal to overhaul its risk management and governance. The bank has been trying to recover from a sales scandal that emerged in 2016. Shopify shares slid more than 3%. The Canadian e-commerce giant that benefited from the online shopping surge last year hinted revenue growth would slow in 2021 as people return to stores.

  • Australian media firms squeeze more from Google

    Australia claimed another win against Google on Wednesday (February 17). The search giant has reportedly agreed to pay publisher and broadcaster Nine Entertainment more than $23 million a year for content. It's the second major Australian company to reach an agreement with the tech giant.Rival Seven West Media said Monday (February 15) it had struck a similar deal. Both Google and Nine declined to comment on the reports in newspapers on Wednesday.The deals were struck just weeks before Australia's government plans to pass laws that would essentially force Google and Facebook to agree arrangements, or have fees set for them. Last month, the Silicon Valley firm threatened to close its search engine in Australia if the government proceeded with the bill.Now Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Wednesday's news is proof the draft law is already succeeding.Australia's bid to take on Big Tech is being closely watched around the world as a potential model for how to support publishers.

  • Texas accused of moving freezing residents in order to stage cheerleading competition

    The officials said the people would be moved to superior facilities

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.

  • Texas's power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from going dark for months, per reports

    If the state's grid had gone completely offline, equipment could have caught fire and power lines could have fallen.

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages

  • FACT CHECK: Fox News aired bizarre and wildly misleading claims about Texas' blackouts that pin blame on renewables and climate policies

    While millions of Texans suffered from power outages, a slew of Fox News hosts and guests misled their viewers. We fact-checked their claims.

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • A congressman asked Robinhood's CEO to listen to the 12-second message that ends with a hang-up when users call the support line

    During the GameStop hearing, Rep. Casten called Robinhood's unmanned helpline that returns an automated message before hanging up.