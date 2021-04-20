UPDATE 1-Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

·2 min read

(Adds quotes, details, background)

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting.

Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi "assessed the current trend of the talks as going forward, despite the existing difficulties and challenges," Iranian state media reported.

"The Iranian delegation will stop the talks whenever the process of negotiations leads to unreasonable demands, waste of time and irrational bargaining," Araqchi was quoted as saying.

"It is too early to judge the outcome or to say whether we are optimistic or pessimistic, but we think we are on the right track," Araqchi told state television.

Hardline-led Iranian news agencies quoted an unnamed source as saying the United States was only planning to issue temporary waivers instead of permanently lifting sanctions, which Washington re-imposed on Tehran after withdrawing from the nuclear accord in 2018.

"America's intention is not to lift the sanctions completely and to be satisfied with temporary waivers on some sanctions in order to simply return to the nuclear accord so that it can use the possibility of the snapback mechanism against Iran," the Fars news agency quoted the source as saying.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for relief from U.S. and other sanctions. The accord includes the option of a snapback of U.N. sanctions if Iran breaches the deal, requiring Tehran to suspend all nuclear enrichment-related activities, including research development. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Laschet wins battle to lead Merkel's bloc in German election

    Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, on Tuesday won a bruising power struggle to become the candidate of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc for chancellor in the September election. Laschet, 60, now faces another big battle: to connect with voters and win over frustrated fellow conservatives who backed his more popular rival, Markus Soeder. The race turned into a heated duel after both Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, declared their interest in succeeding Merkel.

  • Dakota Johnson to Star in Netflix Adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’

    Dakota Johnson is set to star in Netflix’s retelling of Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion.” Carrie Cracknell, known for directing Jake Gyllenhaal in “Sea Wall/ A Life” on Broadway, is stepping behind the camera in her feature directorial debut. Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow have adapted the screenplay. Described as a “modern, witty approach” to […]

  • State Street, PepsiCo offer new goals ahead of U.S. climate summit

    State Street Corp's asset-management arm said it would join other big investment firms pushing to limit greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, part of a rush by large companies to embrace climate goals. PepsiCo Inc and Ikea stores owner Ingka Group also announced on Tuesday new efforts ahead of a U.S.-led virtual climate summit with world leaders starting Thursday. Scientists and activists expect U.S. President Joe Biden to pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, the first upgrade of the national climate target since 2015.

  • Negotiators see signs of progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Diplomats working in Vienna on a solution to bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran and world powers are taking a break from talks to consult with their leaders amid continued signs of progress, Russia's delegate said Tuesday. Mikhail Ulyanov said after a meeting of the deal's so-called Joint Commission of senior officials with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, China and Iran that they had noted "with satisfaction of the progress in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal." “The Commission will meet again early next week.”

  • House votes to condemn China's government for Hong Kong rights violations

    The House passed a resolution on Monday to condemn China's government and Hong Kong's regional legislature for "the continued violation of rights and freedoms" in a near-unanimous vote. Driving the news: The resolution calling on the governments to free Hong Kong's pro-democracy leaders, imprisoned under China's national security law, passed 418-1. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the only Congress member to vote against the measure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, an open critic of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, was among a group of activists sentenced last Friday under the law, which was imposed on Hong Kong last year.What they're saying: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said the passing of the resolution sent "a strong bipartisan message demanding that the Chinese and Hong Kong governments respect the will" of Hong Kongers, per The Hill."We will continue to push for democracy and respect for human rights in Hong Kong," he added."We will continue to demonstrate that we stand in solidarity with the pro-democracy figures and activists who have made tremendous sacrifices for their city and for their core human rights."MeeksThe big picture: Former President Trump signed a bill last July sanctioning Chinese officials in response to Beijing's security law for Hong Kong.The Biden administration has since stepped up sanctions for further curtailing of democracy in the Asian financial hub.The other side: China did not immediately respond to the House vote, but President Xi Jinping made a series of thinly veiled swipes at the U.S. on Tuesday, warning against "bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs."Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Xi's comments.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • James Corden ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘Disgusted’ by European Soccer Super League Plans

    James Corden, the British-born TV host and lifelong West Ham United fan, slammed plans for a European soccer Super League competition during his opening monologue of Monday’s “The Late Late Show.” In his impassioned speech, Corden said he was “heartbroken” and “disgusted” by this new breakaway league, which will bring together 12 founding clubs, including […]

  • Packers draft preview: Offensive tackle emerges as primary need

    Previewing the offensive tackle position for the Green Bay Packers entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Michael Kors pays tribute to Broadway in 40th anniversary show

    American designer Michael Kors paid tribute to Broadway in his 40th anniversary show on Tuesday, with a collection that celebrated a night out in the New York theatre district. Kors' presentation began with the designer greeting fashionistas from Times Square, where as an avid theatre fan he spoke about the hit Broadway has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a short film, Broadway stars raised awareness of the Actors Fund, a charity supporting performers and behind-the-scenes workers, and introduced a pre-recorded runway show in which models including Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Bella Hadid strutted down a street in Times Squares at night.

  • Daily Mail owner files antitrust suit against Google in US

    The owner of the Daily Mail website, Associated Newspapers, is suing Google, saying the tech company's dominance in online advertising has harmed its business. The suit, filed Monday in federal court in New York, says Google punishes publishers' search results if they don't sell enough ad space through Google and that its control over the ad market depresses prices for publishers. “Google wields its monopoly search engine to entrench its ad-tech dominance,” the suit alleges, citing instances when Daily Mail's traffic from search fell unexpectedly.

  • Some progress in nuclear talks, interim deal possible -Iranian officials

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

  • Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

    The biotech firm (VRTX) is paying $900 million to (CRSP)for rights to 60% of the profits from sales of a gene-editing therapy called CTX001. CTX001 was developed jointly by (VRTX) (ticker: VRTX) and CRISPR (CRSP) under a collaboration that began in 2015. The therapy is being tested in Phase 1/2 trials to treat patients with sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

  • AOC, Markey reintroduce Green New Deal proposal aimed at climate change, economic injustice

    The plan calls for free higher education for all, affordable and safe housing, an expansion of millions more union jobs, and high-quality health care.

  • Assault on high school student lands SC deputy in jail and costs him job, cops say

    The former school resource officer grabbed the student, pulling him out of his chair and shoving him along a wall.

  • After fully vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors

    Israelis went mask-free on Sunday as the effects of the country's aggressive COVID-19 vaccine rollout appeared to take hold.

  • Biden says he's praying for "the right verdict" in Chauvin trial

    The president said that he is "praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it's overwhelming, in my view."

  • Apple is bringing Touch ID to the new iMacs

    This marks the debut of Touch ID in Apple's desktop line.

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

    European soccer's governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this season's Champions League semi-finalists. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the new league, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. Three of the 12 clubs in the new league - Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea - could be withdrawn from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida