UPDATE 2-Iran and IAEA extend monitoring deal, averting crisis in nuclear talks

Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi
·2 min read

(Adds further detail, context)

By Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi

VIENNA/DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, both sides said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have pitched wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis.

The move gives breathing space to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran that resume in Vienna this week. European diplomats had warned that failure to extend the monitoring pact would endanger those talks, which aim to bring the two countries back into full compliance with the 2015 pact.

The reprieve will only be brief, however, since the extension will expire soon after Iran's June 18 presidential election, which is likely to bring in new interlocutors for the International Atomic Energy Agency and major powers.

"The equipment and the verification and monitoring activities that we agreed (on) will continue as they are now for one month, expiring then on June 24," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told a news conference.

He spoke soon after Iran's ambassador to the agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, who urged major powers meeting in Vienna to make use of the window afforded by the extension.

"I recommend that they use this opportunity, which has been provided in good faith by Iran, and lift all the sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner," Gharibabadi said on Monday, according to state media.

The three-month agreement was struck in February to soften the blow of Iran restricting its cooperation with IAEA inspectors, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.

It is a black box-type system in which the IAEA cannot check data collected until a later date. The IAEA will have no access to the data gathered over the past three months until at least June 24, Grossi said, adding that he should still be able to provide quarterly updates on Iran in roughly the same way.

The 2015 accord is designed to ensure Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons by restricting its uranium enrichment programme. Tehran says it has never wanted to build atomic bombs.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration abandoned the nuclear accord three years ago and then reimposed harsh economic and trade sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran responded by breaching the 2015 deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities. Its move to curb IAEA access arose from legislation widely seen as a means of pressuring President Joe Biden's administration to return to the nuclear pact and lift sanctions.

(Additional reporting by John Revill in Zurich Writing by Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia says building $1.2 billion battery plant with S.Korea's LG

    State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) and South Korea's LG will build a new battery plant worth $1.2 billion with the capacity of 10 gigawatt hours (GWh), Indonesia's investment minister said on Monday. The plant, part of a bigger $9.8 billion electric vehicle deal between LG and Indonesia signed last year, will be built in the city of Bekasi, on the eastern border of the capital Jakarta. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia in a statement did not specify a timeframe but said the factory would be built "in the near future".

  • Three Disasters Show Gaps in $1.7 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Three times this year, major pieces of U.S. infrastructure have failed: first the Texas power grid, then the East Coast’s main gasoline pipeline, then a freeway bridge over the Mississippi River. The crises disrupted businesses and lives, cost billions and left more than 150 Texans dead.President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure package wouldn’t necessarily have prevented any of those failures.It wouldn’t have stopped the hackers who shut down the Colonial Pipeline for days, closing gas stations across the Southeast. While the hack may push the federal government to enforce pipelines’ cybersecurity, the administration bill is silent on that issue.Tennessee officials could have applied under Biden’s plan for funding to repair Memphis’s Hernando De Soto Bridge, where the discovery of a cracked and almost-severed steel beam last week closed the Mississippi to barge traffic. But inspections failed to register the damage, even though it’s visible in drone footage from 2019.As for Texas, the White House says part of the administration plan could help weatherproof the electrical grid. But it’s unclear whether that funding would extend to power plants and gas pipelines that malfunctioned during February’s brutal cold snap, plunging millions into darkness. The companies that own those plants and pipes had ignored previous warnings to weatherize, deeming the work too costly.The recent failures illustrate just how many ways the patchwork systems can break. Experts say they also illustrate a long-running flaw in the way the U.S. thinks about and pays for infrastructure: The country focuses more on building new things rather than maintaining what it has.Much of the current debate in Washington has hinged on what actually counts as infrastructure in Biden’s plan: Child-care centers? High-speed internet? But the arguments overlook the fact that neither public officials nor the invisible hand of the market has kept our existing steel and concrete intact.“We are not lacking financial resources here in the United States, in the slightest, to make the investments we need to avert many if not most of the most extreme infrastructure consequences,” said Adie Tomer, a fellow at the Brookings Institution. “All three of those examples are ones where we had the resources to avoid failures. It’s prioritization.”There’s also the question of who controls spending -- government, private industry or a combination of the two. All three approaches have blemished records, with public officials and corporate executives alike forgoing work for their own reasons. Republicans have balked at the scope of Biden’s proposal, and are expected to offer a narrower alternative that would promote partnerships with companies. Interest on both sides of the aisle may yield a deal despite the hyperpartisan climate.“There’s as much urgency as we have ever had, at least in recent years, because Biden has focused on it,” said Greg Regan, president of the AFL-CIO’s Transportation Trades Department. “It’s very rare you see a president set a goal in his first term and he isn’t going to do everything in his power to make it happen.”Making up for deferred public spending is one reason the Biden plan carries such a hefty price. Government officials famously love to be seen opening a new bridge or road but often don’t give maintenance the year-to-year funding it needs. Repaving streets or replacing tainted water pipes don’t always seem like priorities.“One of the easiest things to defer, if your state or locality is having a bad budget year, is maintenance on your infrastructure -- ‘We’ll do it next year,’” said R. Richard Geddes, founding director of the Cornell University Program in Infrastructure Policy.The private sector’s record is little better. The Texas power plants and gas pipelines knocked out in the February storm are, like most of America’s energy infrastructure, privately owned. When a similar cold snap 10 years ago triggered blackouts, owners were warned to winterize their plants and pipes. No one in the state’s government forced them to do the work.The Colonial Pipeline also is in private hands, even though it’s essential to the U.S. economy. The 5,500-mile system, which supplies almost half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, is owned by an arm of Koch Industries, a Royal Dutch Shell Plc unit and a group of fund managers. The owners are responsible for protecting it from cybercrime, like the ransomware attack that forced the pipeline’s closing last week, shuttered gas stations and prompted fuel-hoarding. The owners paid $4.4 million to end the attack.Biden’s plan calls for boosting cybersecurity on the electricity grid, through $20 billion in grid modernization block grants. But the federal government doesn’t oversee cybersecurity of gas pipelines. A manufacturing trade group this week called on Congress to fix that by giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authority over pipeline cybersecurity and setting mandatory requirements for operators. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday that the federal government may need to impose such standards.“One wonders whether it is time we match what we are doing on the electric side with what we do on the pipeline side,” Granholm told a congressional panel.Broken BridgesBiden’s plan does focus much spending on repairing government-owned infrastructure that has slid into disrepair. The ill-starred De Soto Bridge illustrates why.On May 11, an inspector spotted a gaping crack in a beam beneath the bridge, which carries I-40 over the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee. Auto traffic was halted, and the Coast Guard closed the river below. More than 1,000 barges, carrying grains and soybeans to New Orleans for export, lined up along the banks.The Coast Guard let barge traffic resume Friday morning, but the timeline for restarting vehicular traffic over the span, where thousands of trucks typically cross each day, remains undetermined.Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, criticized Biden’s plan for designating only 5.6% of funds toward bridges and roads. “While Congress ponders the definition of infrastructure, we call upon the federal government to prioritize the safety of actual roads and bridges,” Lee said in a release.Emilie Simons, a spokeswoman for the White House, said the administration’s plan would help.“This bridge is the kind of regionally significant bridge that could be considered for funding under the large bridge program proposed by the American Jobs Plan,” she said in an email. “This is just one example of our nation’s significant and growing infrastructure needs resulting from decades of declining federal investment.”Tomer of Brookings said he sees signs that officials in both parties are starting to understand the need for a different approach, one that focuses more on outcomes rather than simply building something new.“These are generational, cultural changes that we need,” he said. “There’s too much of a ‘manifest destiny’ mindset in American infrastructure -- this idea that we will inherently grow outward. And that is not appropriate for the economic, demographic or environmental moment we live in.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? Check the crime map.

    Data include crimes recorded in the second week in May.

  • U.S. Futures Gain; China’s Stance Weighs on Metals: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures advanced as investors wagered that the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary support in coming months while a rebound in the world’s biggest economy stokes inflation fears.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges pointed to gains after U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The dollar was steady and Treasuries edged higher. Bitcoin advanced above $35,000 following another weekend of big swings. The Stoxx Europe 600 fluctuated before turning lower amid low volumes, with German, Danish, Norwegian and Swiss markets closed for holidays.China’s crackdown on commodities speculation weighed on raw-material prices, with steel dropping as much as 6% and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit. Bloomberg’s industrial metals subindex declined for a fourth day to a one-month low.Implied volatility for major global indexes remains subdued, suggesting investors aren’t pricing in a surprise from the Fed in the next six months. While market-based gauges of inflation expectations have declined recently, concerns linger that the post-pandemic recovery could stoke price pressures, and some countries also face Covid-19 spikes. Robust corporate earnings, especially in Europe, are underpinning stock prices.“It’s going to be a very mixed market over the next several months until we get more information on what’s really going to happen with inflation and how the stimulus in the U.S. affects spending there, but also how the coronavirus really progresses,” JoAnne Feeney, a partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.WTI crude climbed above $64 a barrel, though it pared some of the advance after Iran agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations inspectors, setting the Persian Gulf country up to revive an agreement that could enable it to resume oil exports.Here are some events this week week:Consensus by CoinDesk brings prominent crypto voices together to discuss NFTs, exchanges and the role of central banks. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio will participate. Through May 27.Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales, Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 8:25 a.m. New York timeFutures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flatThe euro rose 0.2% to $1.2210The British pound was little changed at $1.4136The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.90 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures rose 0.3% to $1,885 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

    U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-metro-area house price index has risen at a steady clip since the middle of last year and has averaged over 11% growth so far in 2021. That measure of U.S. house prices is forecast to outpace GDP growth and consumer inflation - rising at a blistering pace to average 10.6% this year, almost double the 5.7% predicted in February, according to the May 11-24 poll of 40 property analysts.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Billionaire’s Unwanted Paris Art Museum Opens with Melting Statues and Talking Mice

    Sarah MeyssonnierPARIS–More than 20 years ago, when billionaire business mogul François Pinault was in the planning stages of creating a venue in Paris to display his vast personal collection of contemporary art, some responses to his vision were, to put it generously, lukewarm.Pinault had his eyes on an island in the middle of the Seine in the well-to-do suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, but the mayor, Libération reported, “didn’t roll out the red carpet.”Apparently, it was only when then-President Jacques Chirac intervened on Pinault’s behalf during an Elysée garden party, and the reluctant mayor green-lighted the museum.“Does Paris need another contemporary art gallery?” The Guardian asked in a 2004 article about the project.Detractors have accused him of being motivated by ego and “a fantasy of omnipotence,” but he has always maintained that his motivation for the space was rooted in a philanthropic desire to share his passion for contemporary art “with as many people as possible.”Nearly two decades later, as the city cautiously emerges from stringent COVID-19 restrictions that saw the shuttering of restaurants, bars, and cultural spaces, the answer is a resounding yes.A visit to the collection, which is housed in a renovated Belle Epoque-era dome, provides a breathtaking antidote to the lockdown doldrums that have held the city in a vice-grip since late October. Indeed, after six months of mandated confinement, the mere act of stepping into a museum again felt subversive and slightly surreal. And that was before I encountered the talking mouse and the melting chairs.However, the unique interior and the diverse works—Pinault’s collection comprises more than 10,000 pieces by hundreds of artists, including Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons—will likely remain a draw long after post-pandemic malaise has faded.Housed in the city’s onetime Bourse de Commerce and just blocks from the Louvre, the space is centered around an immense concrete cylinder that was constructed in the central rotunda below the building’s original dome—think half Roman Pantheon, half bank vault. But rather than detracting from the building’s original 19th-century grandeur, the austere concrete slabs complement the original aesthetic while providing a sleek enclosure for the central exhibition space in the interior atrium. Outside view of the Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection contemporary art museum in Paris, France. Sarah Meyssonnier Beneath the rotunda, a series of sculptures is currently on display, including a perfect replica of 16th-century Italo-Flemish sculptor Giambologna’s “The Rape of the Sabine Women.” But Swiss artist Urs Fischer’s exquisitely detailed reproduction comes with a twist. Over the coming months, the statue and the equally true-to-life chairs that share the space, will gradually self-destruct. The artist forged the detailed pieces out of pigmented wax, essentially creating giant candles.Martin Béthenod, the museum’s deputy chief executive officer, described the exhibition as “a monument to impermanence.”“It does not evoke melancholy,” he wrote in the museum’s press catalogue.The melting statues, he explained, “is less a process of disappearance and more one of transformation.”The theme of metamorphosis could equally apply to Pinault’s original ambition for his collection. The 84-year-old founder of luxury giant The Kering Group, whose stable of global fashion brands includes Gucci and Balenciaga, had spent decades amassing a hefty collection of contemporary works from the 1960s to the present day, and dreamed of converting a derelict Renault factory in Boulogne-Billancourt’s Île Seguin into an arts space on par with Bilbao’s Guggenheim or London’s Saatchi Gallery.Pinault’s plan to transform the factory into a gallery space was met with a host of bureaucratic hurdles, including, he claimed, from Jean-Pierre Fourcade, the aforementioned mayor of Boulogne-Billancourt. Pinault was ultimately forced to abandon the project, and turned his attention to Venice instead where he opened the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana in 2006 and 2009, respectively.In 2016, Pinault announced that his collection had finally found a permanent home in Paris after he agreed to a 50-year lease on the Bourse de Commerce. The revitalization of the building cost around €160 million ($194 million), and the planned exhibits were kept top secret. But when the museum was ready to unveil the collection last June, the world was in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the opening was postponed until January, when, as it turned out, France was in the thick of a bleak winter lockdown.On May 22, the museum finally opened to the public. The opening comes three days after cafes, cinemas and shops were permitted to get back to business, and it somehow seems fitting that the long-awaited birth of Paris’ newest contemporary arts space coincides with the post-lockdown rebirth of the city.The building itself has also undergone several incarnations over the centuries. In the late-1500s, the site housed a palatial mansion that architect Jean Bullant had constructed for Catherine de Medici. At the queen’s request, the lavish project included a tall Doric column with a viewing platform that is believed to have been used by Medici’s personal astrologer. The residence was eventually razed, but the 101-foot column was spared and stands near the structure’s entrance.In the 18th century, a circular grain exchange was built on the site that included an open interior courtyard and wooden dome. A fire destroyed the dome in the early 1800s and an iron and copper cupola—Victor Hugo unflatteringly likened it to “an English jockey cap on a large scale”—took its place.The grain exchange closed in the 1870s and Paris’ Commodities Exchange moved in more than a decade later. The so-called giant jockey cap turned out to be ephemeral as well and was modified when the famed Belle Epoque-era architect Henri Blondel massively revamped the building in the late-19th century, swapping out the copper sheets surrounding the dome for frescoes depicting the history of trade between the five continents. In the 1970s, the cupola and the murals were classified as a historical monument.Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando was in charge of the building’s most recent incarnation. Ando, who also transformed Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana into art spaces, worked with local firm NeM Architectes to revitalize the building and convert it into a museum space.“My task was to give the building a new life as an art museum without altering the projected structure itself,” he said in an interview published in La Bourse de Commerce; le nouveau musée de la Collection Pinault—a book dedicated to the project.Remnants of the building’s grain exchange days include 25 arcades on the building’s inner façade, and a double helix staircase. Although elegant in appearance, the staircase was designed for practical reasons—it allowed grain-toting porters to carry the heavy sacks up and down to storerooms without running into each other.“Like the projects in Venice, the main theme was to create architecture that would bind together the time flowing from the past to the present and into the future…,” Ando said.Harmony between the past and the present may be apparent in the architecture, but some of the exhibits present a jarring collision of anachronistic ideologies with the present discourse about race, gender and politics. This is most apparent in the juxtaposition of “Triumphal France”—the muraled panorama surrounding the dome—with the works of David Hammons, a Black artist known for his public installations.Despite their beauty and historical value, the 19th-century panels are little more than a glorification of colonialism, complete with depictions of people of color through a lens of imperialist stereotypes. Hammons’ works, including a mangled American flag rendered in the Pan-African tri-color of red, black and green, provides a powerful counterpoint. Such a statement is unusual in a country where universal ideals of secularism are valued over racial identities and even discussing race has long since been considered taboo.Louise Lawler’s haunting “Helms Amendment” is Gallery 3 features an unsettling series of photographs of a plastic cup depicting every senator who voted to deny funding for AIDS education and prevention in 1987—the height of the AIDS crisis. The “nay” votes were on the basis that such information would “promote or encourage homosexual activities.”One of the more eye-catching exhibits features a Hitchcock-esque fleet of taxidermied pigeons perched on the rotundas’ balconies that seem to peer down at visitors. The birds are courtesy of the storied Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, who first displayed them at the Venice Biennale.Some 90 percent of the works are on view for the first time, and despite big names like Cindy Sherman and Rudolf Stingel, not all of the exhibits are from celebrity-level artists. Installations by lesser-known artists are also featured, and the displays will change regularly.A top-floor restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Michel Bras and his son Sébastien will open in June. In a nod to the building’s history, the Halle aux Grains will offer a menu that incorporates everything from buckwheat to pumpkin seeds to barley into its recipes. The minimalist decor that has become standard in new Parisian restaurants evokes an office high-rise and is less stand-out than the panorama, which includes views of Saint-Eustache Church and The Pompidou Center.During a press event, the father-son duo turned out a host of menu items for a small group of journalists, who, because of the current COVID regulations, were not allowed to sample any of the dishes.“It’s a tasting with your eyes, not your mouth,” the chef explained, as he presented a series of plates that included stuffed mushrooms, oysters garnished with fenugreek and shallots, and glazed strawberries with delicate dollops of mousse.As it was lunchtime, I found the whole thing akin to a form of gastronomic torture, so I fled the restaurant to explore the basement level, which includes a 284-seat auditorium and a windowless gallery, where Pierre Huyghe’s installation, Offspring, features a light and fog display to the soundtrack of Erik Satie’s 19th-century “Gymnopedie number 1.” What at first seems like the detritus of a ‘90s-era techno club actually involves an artificial intelligence device that endlessly reinterprets the composition, depending on the movements of visitors in the space.I didn’t discover the talking mouse until I was heading out, and I have Thomas Lozinski, who was overseeing international press visits, to thank for leading me to a hole in wall near the elevators that contains the white animatronic rodent. A creation of Ryan Gander, the mouse attempts to speak, but then begins to stutter and stammer in a child-like British accent.It seems confused and slightly delirious. It’s almost as though, like the city itself, the tiny creature is also emerging from a long hibernation.The Bourse de Commerce is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Tuesdays. On Friday the museum closes at 9 p.m. General admission is €14.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Luis Suarez scored the goal that won Atletico Madrid the Spanish title, just a year after Barcelona let him leave because he was 'too old'

    "Barcelona didn't value me and Atletico opened their doors for me," said Suarez after his side's victory over Real Valladolid.

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • Mickelson magic! Lefty secures PGA Championship to become oldest to win golf major

    He joins Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo in the record books with six major victories with his win on the Ocean Course in South Carolina.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • NASCAR at COTA live updates: Chase Elliott wins as race called after red flag, heavy rain

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

  • Koepka falls short, ties for 2nd at PGA with Oosthuizen

    If Brooks Koepka was rattled by the pressure of trying to win his fifth major championship while getting at best measured support from a rowdy pro-Phil Mickelson gallery, his expressionless face and implacable body language didn't show it. Wayward off the tee, uneven with his approach play and unable to rescue himself around the greens, Koepka allowed Mickelson to get away from him Sunday at the PGA Championship. After a too-late rally on the back nine, Koepka shot 2-over 74 at Kiawah Island to finish at 4-under 284, two shots behind Mickelson.

  • 1 dead, at least a dozen others injured after shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in South Carolina, police say

    More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.

  • Rand Paul says he won’t get vaccinated because he had virus, rejecting CDC’s advice

    ‘I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated,’ the Republican senator says