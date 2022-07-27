UPDATE 1-Iran welcomes nuclear diplomacy, urges U.S. to show interest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician, EU foreign affairs representative, former MEP

(Adds details, background)

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Iran welcomed diplomatic efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear pact with major powers on Wednesday, a day after the European Union's top diplomat proposed a new text to restore the agreement.

"Iran welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations," Iranian state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as telling EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by telephone.

"The United States always states that it wants an agreement, so this approach should be seen in the agreement and in practice," Amirabdollahian added. It was not immediately clear what he meant.

Borrell on Tuesday said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to violate the deal's nuclear limits.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal aimed to make it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material for a nuclear weapon, an ambition Iran has long denied, saying its atomic program was for peaceful purposes.

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was reviewing Borrell's proposal and would respond to the EU.

Borrell on Tuesday said the deal on the table reflected "the determination of all ... to ensure its sustainability, including the commitment of President Joe Biden and US assurances in this regard."

He appeared to refer to Biden's commitment, described in an October 2021 White House statement, "to return the U.S. to full compliance with the JCPOA and to stay in full compliance, so long as Iran does the same."

Separately, the White House declined comment on an Axios report quoting White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk as saying it was "highly unlikely" that the 2015 deal will be revived in the near future. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Writing by Arshad Mohammed Editing by Gareth Jones and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden set to speak with China's Xi on Thursday

    The scheduled call between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan.

  • NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

    NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth. Under the plan announced Wednesday, NASA’s Perseverance rover will do double duty and transport the cache to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now. Perseverance already has gathered 11 samples with more rock drilling planned.

  • Weather forecast

    A quite comfortable day out today and we're expecting a beautiful night tonight as well, so make sure you enjoy as much as you can. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.

  • Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Musk's offer in September

    The company's plan, which was disclosed in a filing, comes as the world's richest person prepares for a legal showdown with Twitter in October for walking away from his offer to buy the social media company. At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to approve the compensation that may be payable by Twitter to certain executive officers in connection with the buyout, Twitter said in a filing. In May, Twitter's chief executive Parag Agrawal had told employees the social media firm would pause most hiring and review all existing job offers.

  • Mastriano's plan to allow armed teachers and staff in schools brings strong reaction from Shapiro

    Doug Mastriano says it's time to let school employees, including teachers, be ready to shoot back at killers.

  • If Kansans vote ‘yes’ on amendment, will abortions be banned in the state? What to know

    Readers have asked The Star if abortion will be totally banned if Kansans vote “yes” on the amendment. Here’s the deal.

  • Joe Biden and Donald Trump Are Tied in New Polling Data on 2024 Presidential Race

    Both the current and former president are the preferred candidate of half the respondents who were asked about a hypothetical yet likely general election rematch

  • Chiefs, Travis Kelce agree to terms on adjusted contract

    Back in May, 49ers tight end George Kittle said in an interview for #PFTPM that what Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earns in salary “boggles the mind” — and not in a good way. Perhaps Kelce should send Kittle a thank you note. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chiefs and Kelce have come [more]

  • Trump pushes for harsh justice in DC speech

    "The View" panel reacts to former President Donald Trump saying America is “suffering on a scale once unthinkable” because of Democrats’ efforts to “destroy and dismantle law enforcement."

  • Korean firm's $22B investment will mean new US jobs, WH says

    South Korea's SK Group on Tuesday announced plans to invest $22 billion in the United States on industries including semiconductors, green energy and bioscience, which the White House said will create tens of thousands of domestic jobs while helping ease global supply chain snarls that have persisted during the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, met virtually with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and called it a “historic and pathbreaking announcement."

  • In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast

    Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa. The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who ruled between the years 138–161 A.D. It is part of a series of 13 coins depicting the 12 zodiac signs and one of the entire zodiac wheel.

  • If Kansans vote ‘no,’ will the state’s abortion regulations go away? What to know

    Readers have asked The Star if current abortion regulations will disappear if Kansans vote “no” on the amendment. We have both the short and the long answers.

  • Greece, Saudi Arabia seal deal on data cable, discuss power grid link

    RIYADH/ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sealed a deal to lay an undersea data cable that will connect Europe with Asia and discussed the possibility of linking their power grids to supply Europe with cheaper green energy. Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed in May on the main terms of a planned joint venture to build a data cable, the so-called "East to Med data Corridor", which will be developed by MENA HUB, owned by Saudi Arabia's STC and Greek telecoms and satellite applications company TTSA. The agreement was finalised during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Athens, his first to a European Union member state since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, Senate Leader Schumer announce deal to lower drug prices, battle inflation

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been hesitant to embrace certain aspects of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, citing rising inflation and debt.

  • Lulo Rose: Largest pink diamond in 300 years found in Angola

    The 170 carat "Lulo Rose" is the fifth largest diamond ever discovered in Angola's Lulo mine.

  • SEC charges UBS, JPMorgan, TradeStation for identity theft protection lapses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday charged lenders JPMorgan and UBS as well as online broker TradeStation for deficiencies relating to the prevention of customer identity theft, the agency said. Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, each firm agreed to pay the following penalties: JPMorgan $1.2 million, UBS $925,000, and TradeStation $425,000, the SEC said in a statement. Between at least January 2017 to October 2019, the firms’ identity theft prevention programs did not include reasonable policies and procedures to surface red flags in connection with customer accounts, the SEC said in its order.

  • Next Fed rate hike 'will probably be similar' -portfolio manager

    STORY: The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s, with "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs still ahead despite evidence of a slowing economy.The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee lifted the policy rate to a range of between 2.25% and 2.50% in a unanimous vote. Coming on top of a 75-basis-point hike last month, and smaller moves in May and March, the Fed has raised its policy rate by a total of 225 basis points this year to a level now that most Fed officials feel has a neutral economic impact, effectively marking the end of pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.

  • Russians reeling from Ukrainian air strikes, SBU intercept indicates

    Ukrainian air force pilots are skillful enough to often evade detection by Russian radars, one Russian soldier can be heard saying in an intercept published by Ukraine’s SBU security service on July 27.

  • Pence's ex-chief of staff Marc Short says there would have been a 'massacre' at the Capitol on January 6 if the mob had been closer to the vice president

    "I think that having the Capitol ransacked the way that it was, I think, did present liability and danger," Short told ABC News Monday.