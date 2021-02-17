UPDATE 1-Iran's Khamenei says Tehran wants "action not words" from parties to 2015 deal
(Adds detail)
DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Iran wants to see "action notwords" from parties to the country's 2015 nuclear deal, SupremeLeader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, as U.S.President Joe Biden's administration hopes to revive the accord.
"We have heard many nice words and promises which inpractice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken.Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only actionfrom the other side and we will also act," Khamenei said in atelevised speech.
Biden has said Washington will return to the nuclear pactabandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 if Tehranfirst resumes full compliance. But with mutual mistrust runningdeep, Tehran says Washington must act first.
Under the deal, sanctions were lifted in return for Iranagreeing curbs to its nuclear programme. Since Trump ditched thedeal and reimposed sanctions, Tehran has gradually breached thedeal's terms.
Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washingtonlifts the sanctions.(Writing by Parisa HafeziEditing by Alison Williams and Peter Graff)