UPDATE 2-Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds comments by Israeli defence minister)

JERUSALEM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Israel on Thursday urged world powers to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog's announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges.

"Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate halt to negotiations and the implementation of tough steps by the world powers," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office quoted him as saying in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-nuclear-iaea-idAFKBN2IG4B2#:~:text=Iran%20has%20started%20producing%20enriched%20uranium that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to up to 20% purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at its Fordow plant, dug into a mountain.

Iran and major powers are trying, in talks in Vienna, to revive a 2015 deal under which Tehran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions. The United States withdrew from the pact in 2018, during the administration of then-President Donald Trump, and Iran responded by violating the agreement's limits.

An Israeli official said Bennett told Blinken of his objections to any lifting of sanctions against Iran, particularly under an interim deal, which would effectively mean "the massive flow of funds to the Iranian regime".

Under the 2015 deal, no uranium enrichment is supposed to be carried out at Fordow at all. Until now Iran had been producing enriched uranium there with IR-1 machines and had enriched with some IR-6s without keeping the product.

In a video interview on Thursday with Israel's YNet news website, Defence Minister Benny Gantz voiced confidence that U.S. President Joe Biden would make good on a promise not to let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.

"I don't think we are alone. I do think we always have to prepare the option for the moment when we may find ourselves alone," he said. "I say again, an attack (on Iran) is an option. It doesn't have to be the first one." (Reporting by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Iran ups nuclear ante as Vienna deal talks resume

    After a monthslong hiatus, Iran has returned to negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving its cratered nuclear deal with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations body charged with monitoring the Islamic Republic's program, acknowledged Wednesday that Iran began feeding a cascade of 166 advanced IR-6 centrifuges with uranium there. The agency said Iran plans to enrich uranium there up to 20% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

  • Tel Aviv is priciest city, outranking Paris in new report

    Residents of Israel’s seaside metropolis Tel Aviv have for years complained of how expensive it is, with living costs taking a chunk out of their paychecks. Tel Aviv has emerged as the most expensive city to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, a research group linked to the Economist magazine. In its report Wednesday, the Economist Intelligence Unit also pointed to a rise in grocery and transport costs.

  • China advisers to recommend lower 2022 GDP target as headwinds grow - sources

    Advisers to China's government will recommend authorities set a 2022 economic growth target below the one set for 2021, giving policymakers more room to push structural reforms amid growing challenges to the outlook. Investors are closely watching for clues on next year's policy and reform agenda as President Xi Jinping and other top leaders hold the annual Central Economic Work Conference due this month. Three advisers told Reuters they have drafted recommendations for annual economic growth targets ranging from as low as 5% to 5.5%, ahead of the closed-door conclave, down from the "above 6%" target set for 2021.

  • AP: US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

    In that other case, explosives ended up in the hands of some high school kids. Hundreds — and possibly thousands — of armor-piercing grenades, hundreds of pounds of plastic explosives, as well as land mines and rockets have been stolen from or lost by the U.S. armed forces over the past decade, according to an ongoing Associated Press investigation into the military’s failure to secure all its weapons of war. Troops falsified records to cover up some thefts, and in other cases didn’t report explosives as missing, investigative files show.

  • Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came under fire Thursday after his wife and children flew abroad just days after the Israeli leader urged citizens to avoid international travel because of the new coronavirus variant. Gilat Bennett and her children took off Wednesday on a personal visit, triggering a storm of criticism against the prime minister for not following his own guidelines. Israel closed its border to foreign visitors and barred travel to much of Africa but Israelis are still allowed to fly to other countries and must quarantine when they return.

  • UK economy to outpace rest of G7 as OECD warns on China's zero-Covid policy

    Britain is heading for the fastest economic growth in the G7, according to a leading economic think tank, as it urged the Bank of England to raise interest rates to tackle surging inflation.

  • What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?

    It's on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots. To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer" that was too broad.

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman targeted for expulsion by fellow socialists for Israel visit

    Democratic Socialists of America's BDS & Palestine Solidarity Working Group called for the expulsion of Rep. Jamaal Bowman after he did not apologize for participating in a diplomatic trip to Israel.

  • A New Airport Is Being Proposed to Serve Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority

    Amid ongoing regional conflict, leaders from both sides are exploring the idea of a new airport in a disused area of East Jerusalem

  • Iran gives European nuclear deal parties drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear issues

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has provided European powers involved in its 2015 nuclear deal two drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iran's top nuclear negotiator said on Thursday, as world powers and Tehran try to reinstate the pact. A European diplomat in Vienna confirmed draft documents had been handed over.

  • Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Oz announces his run for Senate in Pennsylvania

    Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

  • Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday, further eroding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during talks with the West on saving it. The announcement appeared to undercut indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the battered deal that resumed this week after a five-month break prompted by the election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. Western negotiators fear Iran is creating facts on the ground to gain leverage in the talks.

  • Iran: All discussions during previous nuclear talks 'subject to negotiations

    Iran's top negotiator said Tuesday that he is pushing to completely renegotiate a nuclear weapons deal between the U.S. and Iran.Everything is on the table as world leaders meet this week in Vienna to discuss a pact that would impose limits on Iran's nuclear stockpile in return for the U.S. lifting economic sanctions, said the negotiator, Ali Bagheri."Nothing is agreed on unless everything has been agreed on," he told an Iranian news outlet. "As...

  • Here are all the states providing unemployment benefits for people who quit or were fired because they refused to get vaccinated

    GOP-governed states were first to cut federal jobless aid amid the labor shortage, and some are first to rewrite laws to benefit unvaccinated people.

  • Report: Florida's Prison System is Filled With White Supremacist Guards

    As if we needed more reasons to distrust America’s carceral system: officials in Florida are accused of allowing violent prison guards to stay on the job even though they’re unapologetic white supremacists, the Associated Press reports.

  • Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Break Up a Week After Son's Birth: 'I Was Deceived'

    Aaron Carter announced the split on Twitter, and claimed Melanie Martin had "been lying to me the whole time"

  • Lara Logan Digs In: Goes After Auschwitz Museum, Blasts Out Fauci Conspiracies

    The Auschwitz Museum said the Fox Nation host had blocked it on Twitter.

  • Oil Prices Reverse Course, Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting

    Crude oil prices reversed course Wednesday, falling ahead of a decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on whether to keep the current moderate monthly increase in production. The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the U.S., and signs of growing supply, may also be weighing on oil prices. The latest U.S. government data “showed a massive build with gasoline and diesel stockpiles,” wrote OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

  • UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022

    The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen which face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in its annual overview of future needs, is projecting a 17% jump in the number of people who will need urgent assistance in 2022, and is appealing to donors to provide a record $41 billion to help 183 million people who are the most in need.

  • Jan. 6 committee told former DOJ official now wants to invoke Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions, even as the committee has agreed to let him come back for another try. The committee voted 9-0 to pursue criminal charges against Clark, who aligned with Donald Trump as the then-president tried to overturn his election defeat. The chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said the committee had received a last-minute notification from Clark’s lawyer that he wants to instead invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.