UPDATE 7-World powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

Nidal al-Mughrabi and Jeffrey Heller and Stephen Farrell
·5 min read

* Israel allows fuel into Gaza during a lull

* U.S. military chief warns instability could spread

* General strike as Palestinians protest (Adds Netanyahu, former Israeli military intelligence chief)

By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Jeffrey Heller and Stephen Farrell

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

Israeli leaders said they were pressing on with an offensive to destroy the capabilities of the armed factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, amid calls by the United States and other world powers for an end to the conflict.

Two Thai workers were killed and seven people were wounded in a rocket strike on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border, police said. Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamist group and Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility.

Rockets were also launched at the cities of Ashdod and Beersheba, further north.

Gaza residents said Israel was keeping up intense air strikes. Witnesses said an Israeli tank shell hit a paint factory in the southern Gaza Strip, setting it on fire.

"We will continue as long as it takes in order to restore calm for all of Israel's citizens," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming remarks he has made over the past several days, said in a video clip on Twitter.

"One other thing: I'm sure that all of our enemies around us see the price we are exacting for the aggression against us and I am certain that they will have absorbed that lesson," he said, speaking in an air base hangar with a warplane behind him.

Hamas began firing rockets eight days ago in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The current hostilities are the most serious between the militant group and Israel in years, and in a departure from previous Gaza conflicts have helped to fuel violence in Israeli cities between Jews and Arabs.

Gaza medical officials say 215 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and more than 1,400 wounded. Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, the United Nations humanitarian agency said. Some 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced had fled to U.N. schools.

Israel said more than 3,450 rockets have been launched at it from Gaza, some falling short and others shot down by its Iron Dome air defences.

On Tuesday, the army said a soldier was slightly injured when a shell was fired after it allowed the fuel convoy into Gaza. It says its forces have killed around 130 Hamas fighters and another 30 from Islamic Jihad.

CEASEFIRE CALLS

On Twitter, Netanyahu said Israel's attacks against Gaza militants had "set Hamas back many years" - which some Israeli news commentators took as a possible prelude to a ceasefire within days when he could claim victory.

But Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief, said the picture was more complicated, citing civil unrest in Israel, mounting protests by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and a trickle of rocket fire from Lebanon.

"As far as (Hamas) is concerned, what's happening in the West Bank and maybe with (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah and Israel's Arab citizens - this is where it has won," Yadlin said on Channel 12 TV. "In the military game, they've lost."

On a visit to Iceland, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had received further information requested from Israel about its destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organisations.

Blinken gave no details about the information he said came through intelligence channels about Saturday's attack.

Israel has said publicly a Hamas intelligence office had been situated in the building, whose occupants were warned by the Israeli military in advance to evacuate.

Calling Netanyahu on Monday night, U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel had the right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks but encouraged it to make every effort to protect civilians, the White House said.

Egypt and U.N. mediators also stepped up diplomatic efforts, and the U.N. General Assembly will discuss the violence on Thursday.

Germany called for a ceasefire and offered more aid to help Palestinians before emergency European Union talks.

Israel's bombardment of Gaza, Ramadan clashes between police and worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and a court case by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem have caused anger among Palestinians.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian who tried to attack them with a gun and improvised explosives, and an unmanned aerial vehicle was downed near the border with Jordan on Tuesday, Israel's military said.

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces at a West Bank protest, health officials said. The military said soldiers had come under fire, which wounded two of them, and shot back.

General strikes were held on Tuesday in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, Arab towns within Israel and in cities in the West Bank.

(Additional reporting by Sinan Abu Mayzer and Stephen Farrell and Steven Scheer in Jerusalem and Zainah El-Haroun and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; editing by Timothy Heritage, Philippa Fletcher and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists now believe Antarctica is headed for a climate-change tipping point by 2060

    By 2100, sea level could be rising more than 10 times faster than today without a steep cur in carbon emissions.

  • Rams are playing Austin Corbett at center to begin OTAs

    Austin Corbett was at center and Bobby Evans was at right guard with the Rams' starting offensive line to begin OTAs.

  • Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 21-25

    Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 21-25

  • Israeli Jets Target Hamas Tunnel in South Gaza

    The Israel Defense Forces on May 17 said its fighter jets attacked a tunnel belonging to Hamas in southern Gaza overnight, as the escalating violence in the region continued.The IDF said this video shows a tunnel near a kindergarten and a mosque in southern Gaza.Health officials in Gaza said at least 198 people had been killed by May 17. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • World's largest vaccine maker expects to resume coronavirus vaccine exports by end of 2021

    The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, announced Tuesday that it expects to resume exporting coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2021.Why it matters: The delay could be a major setback for the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative, which was created to help pool resources to produce and distribute coronavirus vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The institute was forced to pause exports in March because of a massive surge in cases in India.Serum Institute and vaccine developer Novavax agreed to supply 1.1 billion doses of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine to COVAX.Prolonged, unequal access to vaccines may allow the coronavirus to spread and dangerously mutate in unvaccinated parts of the world.What they're saying: "The Covid-19 crisis has been difficult on people across the globe, including India," Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said in a statement Tuesday."We must also understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries. We will not be safe until everyone globally is able to defeat this virus.""Another important factor that people do not tend to realize is that we are amongst the two most populous countries in the world, a vaccination drive for such a large population cannot be completed within 2-3 months, as there are several factors and challenges involved. That said, it would take 2-3 years for the entire world population to get fully vaccinated.""We would like to reiterate that we have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country."Go deeper: Head of world's largest vaccine maker urges Biden to lift export ban on raw materialsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Don't Sweat a Market Crash -- These 7 Stocks Could Go to the Moon

    Market crashes rarely last more than a year or two -- and the stock market has been going up for 75 years.

  • Philippines' Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday the Philippines would not waver in defence of its interests in the South China Sea, even though he had barred his ministers from talking about the situation there in public. China's maritime conduct has been a constant problem for Duterte but he has refrained from criticising Beijing and instead praised its leadership, hoping to secure investment. But after weeks of rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he told his ministers on Monday they must refrain from discussing the matter.

  • Analysis: Conflicts with Palestinians rarely leave a scratch on Israel's markets

    Israeli-Palestinian conflicts rarely cause lasting damage to Israel's markets, history shows, because investors both direct and indirect appear more interested in a resilient economy - and one currently bulging with tech money. Nights of rocket attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and by the militants on Israeli towns, combined with a dip in global markets last week, did give Israel's shekel and stock market their worst week since March, but the falls have already been largely recouped. Israel's economy is a stark contrast to Gaza, where the U.N. development agency UNCTAD estimated in November https://unctad.org/news/israeli-occupation-cost-gaza-167-billion-past-decade-unctad-estimates that 56% of the population of 2 million people lived below the poverty line in 2017 after a decade of conflicts, and of restrictions on trade and movement that Israel says have been necessary to protect it from the Hamas militants who rule the Strip.

  • Tatcha’s New Silk Powder Gets Rid Of Grease, Not Glow

    Matte complexions have gone the same way as skinny jeans, side parts, and cold-shoulder tops; relics from decidedly less-hip times turned hot trends of the moment. Although my skin is oil-prone, I’ve historically opted to skip the stiff setting powders in favor of products that promise a dewy sheen — a decision I owe to the effortless shine of Glossier models. But, any of my fellow oily goddesses out there also know that there’s a fine line between glowy and greasy. This is exactly where mattifying products, like Tatcha’s newly dropped The Silk Powder, become our skin friends and not glow foes. The cult-favorite skincare brand graciously bestowed me with a sample of its newest release to test out IRL. Below, find out how Tatcha’s luxe little purple orb filled with loose silk-protein-infused powder earned its spot as my oily skin’s summer MVP for getting rid of grease — not glow. Tatcha The Silk Powder, $48 The Ingredients Silk isn’t just the inspiration behind the product’s texture and finish, there are actual silk proteins infused within the finely-milled powder formula. To tack onto this already luxurious experience, pink and gold Japanese pearl extracts are added to impart a subtly dimensional glow. Additional benefits of The Silk Powder: it’s talc-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, AND acts as an anti-pollution and blue-light barrier for the skin. The Application According to Tatcha’s instructions, a suggested 1/4 teaspoon of the powder is to be buffed evenly with a long-bristle brush all over in the face (with or without makeup) “in circular motions to blend well” — stating as fair warning that “less is more” and to “Start with just a sprinkle of powder, and build from there.” The powder’s effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I’ve seen outside my phone’s front camera.Karina Hoshikawa, R29 Beauty & Wellness Writer The Finish Unlike my previous experiences with messy, chalky, and drying formulas, Tatcha’s powder felt as silky as its name would suggest. The powder has a beige tint but disappears into a translucent veil once applied with a brush. (For reference, I have light-medium olive skin.) After buffing it on, the powder’s effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I’ve seen outside my phone’s front camera — aka pretty darn flattering if I do say so myself. Plus, it also helped prevent makeup from transferring to the inside of my mask on days where I wore a bit of foundation. After scanning the review sections on Tachta’s site, I quickly learned my findings weren’t exclusive — many glowing reviewers also touted the product’s magical complexion-blurring and radiance-boosting abilities. If you’re looking for a multi functional setting powder this is the one! It’s absolutely perfection. Discretely blurs your skin while still leaving a healthy glow (but not shiny) and makes your skin even softer on top of giving you that skin protection from blue light. It’s amazing.Tatcha Reviewer Final Thoughts ICYMI, the Japanese-inspired beauty brand already has your base covered with its two beloved primers to complete your Tatcha makeup routine: the first is a velvety balm and the second is a silky liquid version of the OG hit. If you really want to ball out, you can even pick up Tatcha’s handcrafted powder brush for a cool $88; for the record, I used my favorite Ecotools drugstore fluffy brush to dust it on my skin and was thoroughly pleased with the result. With summer just around the corner, Tatcha’s luxe powder has earned a permanent spot in my routine. See you never, mirror-like T-zones. Unlike others I have tried using, this one literally disappears into the skin without a trace. I would highly recommend it for anyone who wants a finishing touch without a powdery look.Tatcha Reviewer At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Obama Jokes That First Question He Asked as President Concerned Aliens: 'Is There a Lab Somewhere?'

    "When it comes to the aliens, there are some things I just can't tell you on-air," the former president joked on The Late Late Show with James Corden

  • FBI changes designation of 2017 congressional baseball shooting to domestic extremism

    The 2017 shooting at a Republican baseball practice is now classified as "domestic violent extremism" after it was initially labeled "suicide by cop."

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association representing about 6,000 primary care doctors said hospitals in the Games host city "have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" amid a surge in infections. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the association said in a May 14 open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga which was posted to its website on Monday.

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • Blinken says he hasn't seen evidence to back up Israel's justification for bombing Gaza building that housed AP and Al Jazeera offices

    The Israeli government said Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, was operating out of the building that was leveled on Saturday.

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • Millionaires protest outside Jeff Bezos’ home demanding he pay more in taxes

    Group of millionaires who demand to be taxed more protest outside Bezos’ New York City luxury apartment

  • Arab Americans in Michigan protest Biden’s visit over US support for Israel

    President Joe Biden visited a Ford electric vehicle facility in Dearborn, Michigan following a week of protests in the city against US support for Israel’s military strikes in Jerusalem and Gaza. Dearborn is 47 per cent Arab American with one of the largest Muslim populations in the US. On Tuesday, as the president toured the facility to promote his infrastructure agenda, Arab American groups held three protests across the city to demonstrate against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the forced removal of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.