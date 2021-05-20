UPDATE 5-Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds detail on cost of Gaza reconstruction)

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue.

Israeli aerial bombardment of the densely populated enclave killed 232 Palestinians, damaged thousands of homes and disabled critical infrastructure. Gaza rocket attacks killed 12 people in Israel and wounded hundreds.

Palestinians who had spent 11 days huddled in fear of Israeli shelling poured into Gaza's streets, embracing one another in celebration in front of bombed out buildings and along streets covered in wreckage.

Mosque loud-speakers feted "the victory of the resistance achieved over the Occupation (Israel)." Cars driving around East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah at dawn flew Palestinian flags and honked horns, echoing the scenes in Gaza.

In the countdown to the 2 a.m. (2300 GMT Thursday) cease-fire, Palestinian rocket salvoes continued and Israel carried out at least one air strike.

Each side said it stood ready to retaliate for any truce violations by the other. Egypt said it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire.

The violence erupted on May 10, triggered by Palestinians' anger at what they saw as Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque during the Ramadan fasting month.

The fighting meant many Palestinians in Gaza could not mark the Eid al-Fitr festival at Ramadan's conclusion. On Friday, postponed Eid meals were held throughout Gaza.

In Israel, radio stations that had carried around-the-clock news and commentary switched back to pop music and folk songs.

DEATH TOLL, RECONSTRUCTION

Gaza health officials said 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments. Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza, cast the fighting as successful resistance of a militarily and economically stronger foe.

"It is true the battle ends today but Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance," said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, referring to Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

El-Reshiq told Reuters in Doha the movement's demands included protecting the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and ending the eviction of several Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.

In Israel, relief was bittersweet.

"It's good that the conflict will end, but unfortunately I don't feel like we have much time before the next escalation," Eiv Izyaev, a 30-year-old software engineer, said in Tel Aviv.

Amid growing global alarm, Biden had urged Netanyahu to seek de-escalation, while Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations sought to mediate.

In a televised address on Thursday, Biden extended condolences to bereaved Israelis and Palestinians and said Washington would work with the United Nations "and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance" for Gaza and its reconstruction.

After days of Israeli air strikes that destroyed residential towers and damaged electricity lines, Gaza officials said some 16,800 homes were damaged and residents were getting three or four hours of power compared with 12 hours before the fighting.

The Israeli military says its air strikes destroyed tunnels used by Hamas, militant commanders' homes, rocket launching sites and weapons production and storage facilities.

Palestinian officials put the cost of Gaza reconstruction in the tens of millions of dollars, while economists said the fighting could curb Israel's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said aid to Gaza would be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority - run by Hamas' rival, President Mahmoud Abbas, and based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - "in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal".

Hamas is deemed a terrorist group in the West and by Israel, which it refuses to recognise.

POWER STRUGGLE

Analysts say a goal of the Hamas rocket campaign was to marginalise Abbas by presenting itself as the guardian of Palestinians in Jerusalem, whose eastern sector they seek for a future state.

Making the link explicit, Hamas named the rocket operation "Sword of Jerusalem".

Abbas, 85, remained a marginal figure during the 11-day conflict. He secured a first telephone call with Biden during the crisis - four months after Biden took office - but his Western-backed Palestinian Authority exerts little influence over Gaza.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, an Abbas appointee, said: "We welcome the success of the international efforts led by Egypt to stop the Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza Strip."

In perhaps a worrying sign for Abbas in his West Bank heartland, some Palestinians waved green Hamas flags in Ramallah, the seat of his government.

Hamas previously demanded that any halt to the Gaza fighting be accompanied by Israeli drawdowns in Jerusalem. An Israeli official told Reuters there was no such condition in the truce.

The State Department said that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken planned to travel to the Middle East, where he would meet Israeli, Palestinian, and regional leaders to discuss recovery efforts.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Israeli and Palestinian leaders had a "responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to address the root causes of the conflict”.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York, Stephen Farrell in Jerusalem and Rami Ayyub in Tel Aviv; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Howard Goller and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire, sees 'opportunity'

    President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, saying he sees a “genuine opportunity” toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East. Biden credited the Egyptian government with playing a crucial role in brokering the cease-fire and said he and top White House aides were intensely involved in an “hour by hour” effort to stop the bloodletting. “I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said.

  • White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage

    Negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans over President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan are hitting a crucial stage ahead of talks Friday after the latest GOP offer left some dismay in the administration that there wasn't more movement off the Republicans' initial $568 billion proposal. Republicans did increase their offer and have been working in good faith with the White House, according to a Republican granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

  • Attacks resume in Israel and Gaza despite international cease-fire efforts

    Airstrikes and rocket attacks keep targeting Gaza and Israel despite growing international cease-fire efforts. President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expects a "significant de-escalation," but the violence showed no signs of slowing down. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from southern Israel near Gaza, and CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joins CBSN from Tel Aviv with the latest developments.

  • Tokyo organizers say Olympics are 'safe' -- public disagrees

    The IOC wraps up its final planning sessions on Friday with Tokyo Olympic organizers, just two months before the games are to open. Much of the focus is on persuading a skeptical public and medical community that the games should go ahead. “We have much to do over the next three days,” IOC Vice President John Coates said on Wednesday as the sessions began.

  • Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

    CNN said Thursday it was “inappropriate” for anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where strategies on how the governor should respond to sexual harassment allegations were allegedly discussed. The network was responding to a story in The Washington Post that said Chris Cuomo had joined a series of conference calls with aides and advisers. The host of CNN's “Cuomo Prime Time” encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not resign, the Post said, quoting two people present on one of the calls that the newspaper did not identify.

  • 8 Britons fined $3,000 for breaching COVID-19 measures on yacht

    Eight Britons who were among a group of 10 people who breached COVID-19 rules at a party on board a yacht on 26 December last year were on Thursday (20 May) fined $3,000 each.

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

    Los Angeles police are investigating a potential link between two antisemitic attacks this week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of the city, authorities said Thursday. Dominic Choi, a deputy chief in the Los Angeles Police Department, said investigators have reached a “critical point” in the cases. “We do believe that these two incidents are related, by some evidence that's available," Choi said.

  • Analysis: Joe Biden's tough stance on Israel risks deepening divides within his own party

    This first appeared in the Letter from the USA newsletter. Sign up for expert insight and exclusive analysis on American politics, written every Thursday here. Joe Biden may not have envisaged his first major foreign policy challenge would also become a key test of his ability to lead his party. But with the outbreak of violence in the Middle East, the US president has found himself increasingly at odds with many of his fellow Democrats over his support of Israel. For days, Mr Biden has publicly backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his military response in the Gaza Strip. The US president is acutely aware of the potential political fallout of appearing to weaken America's commitment to Israel. But on Capitol Hill, a prominent group of Democrats has become more vocal than ever in criticising Israeli military actions, linking the issue to America's own racial and social justice debates.

  • SNP face demand to 'open the books' over deals with steel magnate after secrecy over payment promise

    SNP ministers are facing demands to “open the books” over their dealings with steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta after they refused to say whether his company had broken a promise made in exchange for a huge taxpayer-backed funding guarantee. Mr Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which is in crisis following the collapse of its main financial backer Greensill Capital, had been due to make a substantial ‘milestone payment’ into a Scottish Government-controlled ‘project account’ by March. Cash in the account, which had a balance of £8 million as of February, is supposed to be used to invest in its Lochaber estate which Mr Gupta took over with taxpayer support in 2016. However, both the Scottish Government and GFG have refused to say whether the payment, due seven weeks ago, had been paid.

  • New Zealand's Ardern delivers welfare boost in annual budget as economy rebounds

    New Zealand on Thursday lifted welfare benefit rates and promised billions of dollars more towards addressing rising inequality in its annual budget, as it predicted smaller deficits and a faster economic recovery from COVID-19. The budget for the 2021 fiscal year allocated funds towards housing, healthcare, education and infrastructure, while also targeting issues like child poverty, climate change and welfare of the indigenous Maori. New Zealand's economy has seen a rapid rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, but ample fiscal and monetary stimulus in 2020 has exacerbated long-standing issues of inequality, making it arguably the biggest political challenge facing Ardern's centre-left government in its second term in office.

  • Marijuana Seller TerrAscend Gets Ready for New Jersey Expansion

    It's a great time to grow by acquisition, says Chairman Jason Wild, a successful hedge-fund manager.

  • Avantor Stock Shows Improved Relative Strength After 350%-Plus Run In Little More Than A Year

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Avantor shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Prince Harry to Oprah: Prince Charles and the Royal Family ‘Bullied’ Me

    Apple TV+In The Me You Can’t See, his new docuseries about mental health with Oprah Winfrey that premieres Friday on Apple TV+, Prince Harry expresses his frustration with his father, Prince Charles, for enabling the suffering he experienced as a child. He also discussed his disappointment that Charles never intervened later in life when he and wife Meghan Markle experienced scrutiny in the public eye.“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you,’” he says in the series’ third episode, which centers around mental health treatment and recovery. “That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”Throughout the series, he and Winfrey, both with emotional candor, guide frank discussions about mental health, trauma, and the stigma that surrounds admitting suffering and seeking help.The goal, as Winfrey says, is to normalize mental health treatment and validate people’s stories without judgment or shame: “The telling of the story. The being able to say out loud, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.” Harry agrees, “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating TraumaPeople from across the globe discuss their experiences battling issues of depression, trauma, anxiety, and mental illness, including famous faces like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and NBA star DeMar DeRozan.It’s Harry’s honest and, at times, shocking detailing of his own journey that anchors the series: his failure to process the grief from the death of his mother, Princess Diana; the helplessness he felt to protect her; his dependence on drugs and alcohol to numb the pain; feeling anxious and trapped by the palace; the family’s refusal to help when Markle experienced suicidal thoughts; and how therapy helped him overcome all this and “break the cycle.”“For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything,” he says. “That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that.”When asked if he has any regrets, he says it is not taking a stand earlier in his relationship with Markle. “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”In the first episode of the series, Harry addresses the many years that passed where he wasn’t given the space or the opportunity to address the grief he had after his mother’s death in a car accident when he was 12 years old.When he thinks of his mother, he says, the first memory to always come to mind is being a boy riding in the car with her and his brother. She was driving, and their car was being chased by five paparazzi on mopeds. “She was almost unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection. One of the feelings that comes up with me always is the helplessness...That happened every single day until the day she died.”What he remembers most about her funeral is the sound of the horses’ hooves on the pavement as they pulled her casket in a carriage. “It was like I was outside my body, walking along, doing what was expected of me. Showing one-tenth of the emotion everyone else was showing. This is my mum. You haven’t even met her.”Winfrey suggests that strangers have probably done more processing of her death than he’s done, which he agrees. “I didn’t want to think about her, because if I think about her then it’s gonna bring up the fact that I can’t bring her back and it’s just going to make me sad.” When she pointedly asks if anybody in his life would talk about the death or their grief with him, he says, “Nobody was talking about it.”He cites the years between ages 28 and 32 as the hardest for him. He would have anxiety attacks any time he was required to be in public. He would drink and take drugs to “feel less of what I was feeling,” estimating that, even if he abstained during the week, he would drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or Saturday night. It was a coping mechanism “to mask something.”It wasn’t until he met Markle and she recognized a lingering anger in him that he first sought out therapy: “I knew if I didn’t do the therapy and fix myself I would lose this woman I could see spending the rest of my life [with].”The airing of Prince Harry’s intimate account of his struggles with his mental health comes after a number of public disclosures of intensely personal matters, the likes of which would normally be anathema to the buttoned-up royal family.In March of this year, Harry and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in which, among many other claims, they both accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist inquiry about the likely color of any of their children’s skin.Harry also roundly criticized his father in that interview for his lack of compassion and understanding, accusing him of cutting him off financially and even at one stage refusing to take his phone calls.Harry’s father came in for another bashing during a lengthy podcast interview in which Harry said that he had inherited, “genetic pain,” from his dad, who had inherited the same from his parents, the queen and Prince Philip.“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure that I break that cycle, so that I don’t pass it on basically,” Harry said. “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should be doing the most we can to try and say, ’You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rosa Woods/Getty Harry added, “I also know that it’s connected to his parents. So that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated, which means, how can I change that for my own kids? And well, here I am. I’ve now moved my whole family to the U.S. That wasn’t the plan. Sometimes you’ve got to make decisions, and put your family first and your mental health first.”In The Me You Can’t See, he revisits the dark story behind the famous photo and video footage of when he and Markle attended a gala at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, holding hands and smiling for the cameras while dressed in elegant attire.As they had previously discussed in their earlier sit-down with Winfrey, just hours before that event, Markle revealed to Harry that she had suicidal thoughts that were so clear she had even planned out how she would do it.“The scariest thing for her was the clarity of thought,” he says in The Me You Can’t See. “She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating through pills or alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up.”He was ashamed of how he handled it, he says. He was ashamed that he let the situation get that bad. More, he was ashamed to go to his family and ask for help.“Like a lot of people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need,” he says. “I then had a son who I’d far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look into his eyes, wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I’m going to have to look after him myself.”That was one of the biggest reasons he and Markle left their roles in the royal family. “Feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear, both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. But certainly now, I will never be bullied into silence.”With reporting from Tom SykesRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Top Arizona elections official expresses 'grave concerns' voting equipment compromised by Cyber Ninjas, tells Maricopa County to toss voting machines used in GOP 'audit'

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the election equipment has been "compromised" after state Republicans handed it to a private firm, Cyber Ninjas.