UPDATE 1-Israeli forces kill Islamic Jihad field commander in Gaza strike

GAZA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a field commander for the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, in a predawn strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, officials on both sides said.

At least one other person, a woman, was also killed in the blast that ripped through the building in Gaza City's Shejaia district, medical officials said. Two others were wounded.

In a statement, the Israeli military said Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorised the operation against Al-Atta, accusing him of carrying out a recent series of cross-border rocket, drone and sniper attacks and planning more.

Islamic Jihad, in its own statement, confirmed Al-Atta's death and threatened retaliation against Israel. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)