UPDATE 1-Israeli military says has begun striking Hamas in Gaza

(Adds details)

JERUSALEM, March 25 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on

Monday it had begun carrying out strikes on Hamas targets in the

Gaza Strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near

Tel Aviv.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Gaza.

The military said in a statement that it had "begun striking

Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip."

One position hit was a Hamas naval position west of Gaza

City, and a another was a large Hamas training camp in northern

Gaza, Palestinian security officials and Hamas media outlets

said.

Both positions were likely to have been evacuated, as Hamas

had hours of notice that Israeli strikes were coming.

Witnesses said three missiles hit the northern target.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a

strong response to the rocket attack earlier in the day that

injured seven Israelis.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by

Jeffrey Heller)