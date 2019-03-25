UPDATE 1-Israeli military says has begun striking Hamas in Gaza

(Adds details)
JERUSALEM, March 25 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on
Monday it had begun carrying out strikes on Hamas targets in the
Gaza Strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near
Tel Aviv.
Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Gaza.
The military said in a statement that it had "begun striking
Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip."
One position hit was a Hamas naval position west of Gaza
City, and a another was a large Hamas training camp in northern
Gaza, Palestinian security officials and Hamas media outlets
said.
Both positions were likely to have been evacuated, as Hamas
had hours of notice that Israeli strikes were coming.
Witnesses said three missiles hit the northern target.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a
strong response to the rocket attack earlier in the day that
injured seven Israelis.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by
Jeffrey Heller)