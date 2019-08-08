(Refiles with attribution in headline, fixes para 2 typo)

OFRA, West Bank, Aug 8 (Reuters) - An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was killed by a Palestinian attacker.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near an Israeli settlement north of the city of Hebron. The soldier was also a student in a Jewish seminary, it added.

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

"The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account," Netanyahu said.

Hebron and surrounding Israeli settlements have often been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian fighting. (Writing by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez)