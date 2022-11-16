UPDATE 1-Japan PM Kishida hopes meeting Xi will help build stable relations

Leika Kihara
·1 min read

(Adds quotes from Kishida)

By Leika Kihara

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he hoped an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would help in building constructive, stable relations with China.

"There are various opportunities that lie between the two countries, as well as challenges and concerns," Kishida told reporters, when asked about Japan's relationship with China.

"I'd like to say what needs to be said, and ask China to take responsible action. On the other hand, the two countries need to cooperate in areas where they can," Kishida said on his scheduled meeting with Xi in Thailand on Thursday.

"My hope is to have this meeting lead to a constructive and stable relationship" between Japan and China, he said.

Kishida declined to comment, when asked whether he will discuss Taiwan during his meeting with Xi. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Alison Williams)

