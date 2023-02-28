UPDATE 1-Japan's lower house of parliament passes record budget

1
·1 min read

(Adds details, context)

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The lower house of Japan's parliament passed on Tuesday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($839.3 billion) budget for the next fiscal year that begins in April, a ruling party lawmaker said, a move that would further strain the industrial world's heaviest debt burden.

The fiscal 2023 budget featured record military and welfare spending to cope with threats from mighty China and North Korea, and welfare spending for catering to a fast-ageing population.

Despite the heavy public debt, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has already floated another plan to double childcare outlay to arrest the dwindling birthrate, keeping stretched finances under pressure.

The budget passage in the powerful lower chamber makes it almost certain of its approval by the upper house by the current fiscal year end in March.

In Japan, long-term interest rates are on the rise, which are still well below those in the United States and Europe, testing the BOJ's ability to keep borrowing costs low in a country accustomed to decades of near zero inflation.

Kishida's controversial plan to double Japan's defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2027 contributed to a record 6.8 trillion yen increase in spending.

($1 = 136.3000 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak strikes new post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol deal with EU

    The Prime Minister confirmed that MPs would get a vote on the new “Windsor Framework”

  • Brexit latest news: Sunak 'confident' deal addresses DUP's concerns as he arrives in Northern Ireland

    Rishi Sunak said he is "confident" his new Brexit deal addresses the concerns of the DUP as the Prime Minister travelled to Belfast to sell his agreement to the people of Northern Ireland.

  • Will the Windsor Framework fix Brexit?

    Rishi Sunak is now being presented to us as the leader who actually “got Brexit done” — a claim which, if it holds up, will neatly usurp Boris Johnson’s most significant achievement in office. That has been the message of the week, packaged and produced with relentless briefing, and it is reasonably credible. What had been a decisive but messy withdrawal — leaving Northern Ireland effectively annexed by Brussels — is now an apparently reasonable agreement which manages to accommodate the histori

  • Brexit Deal Gives Sunak a Chance to End Years of EU Acrimony

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is beginning its hardest sell: convincing skeptical Northern Irish politicians to back its new post-Brexit deal on trade with the European Union. That means one final effort before the UK can finally repair relations with its biggest trading partner.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Sch

  • Buyout Firm Seeking Up to $296 Million for Health Group Qualitas, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Southern Capital Group Pte, a private equity firm that focuses on deals in Southeast Asia, is exploring the sale of its health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Oaktree Capital seeks to raise $10 billion for new fund- FT

    The new fund, known as Oaktree Lending Partners, may tap into bank loans to ultimately invest $20 bln in sponsor-backed debt, the report said. Oaktree expects to offer loans of about $500 million or more to leveraged buyout groups, the newspaper said. The company and asset management firm Brookfield, which owns a majority stake in the investment firm, will invest $2 billion in the new fund, the report added.

  • Edmond de Rothschild Plans Dubai Hires With Eye on Mideast Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Edmond de Rothschild, the privately-held Swiss investment firm, may hire up to 10 people each year in Dubai after obtaining a key license in the Middle Easte

  • ECB has started to win inflation fight, Lane says

    Euro zone inflation pressures have begun to ease, including for all-important core prices, but the European Central Bank will not end rate hikes until it is confident price growth is heading back towards 2%, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said. The ECB has raised rates by 3 percentage points since July and promised another half a percentage increase in March, in the hope that more expensive funding will curtail demand enough to get price growth down from levels still above 8%. Lane said higher interest rates are working their way through the economy, weighing on the price of services and other core goods, which exclude volatile fuel and food.

  • What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it difficult to solve?

    Rishi Sunak has finalised his Brexit deal with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, saying that the agreement marks a "decisive breakthrough".

  • Japan's lower house of parliament passes record budget

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's lower house of parliament passed on Tuesday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($839.3 billion) budget for the next fiscal year, a move that promises to further increase the industrial world's heaviest debt burden. The budget for the year beginning in April features record military spending to cope with threats from China and North Korea, as well as record welfare spending for a fast-ageing population. Keeping stretched government finances under pressure, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has also floated another plan to double childcare outlays in the hope of arresting declines in the country's birthrate.

  • At the home of Zara, fast and slow fashion collide

    In Spain's A Coruna, two contrasting fashion business models collide - pitching the growing demands for the clothing industry to become more sustainable against the constant need to drive sales. This rainy, windswept, city on the rugged Atlantic coast is the unlikely headquarters of Zara-owner Inditex - the world's biggest fast fashion retailer. It also hosts small boutiques offering high quality, durable products that consider themselves an alternative to the fast and affordable fashion propelling Inditex's annual sales of 28 billion euros ($30 billion).

  • Goldman’s Digital-Asset Team Open to Hiring as it Rolls Out Blockchain Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s digital-asset team signaled it’s open to bolstering staff strength and flagged the potential for blockchain technology to improve the functioning of markets such as private equity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Sri Lanka Widens Currency Trading Band to Secure IMF Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka allowed its currency to trade in a wider band, stepping up efforts to secure a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout. The rupee advanced.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m

  • Russia's Magnit opens first 'hard discount' stores

    Magnit said the new "V1" - which stands for "First Choice" in English - brand will focus on basic products, including fruit, vegetables and bakery goods, carrying a narrower range of items than the chain's existing stores. Discounters have posted strong results, attracting traditional retailers to the accelerating market. "Discounter stores remain one of the fastest-growing market segments and maintain high potential for future development," Anzhela Ryabova, Magnit's director of hard discounter format, said in a statement.

  • Credit Suisse ‘Seriously Breached’ Rules in Greensill Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG “seriously breached” its risk management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair, Switzerland’s banking regulator has concluded as it closed its probe against the bank. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNi

  • Bayer sees lower 2023 operating profit on cost inflation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Agriculture and healthcare company Bayer said operating earnings would likely decline in 2023, hurt by higher costs and the reversal of last year's price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers. In a statement on Tuesday, Bayer said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would likely be between 12.5 billion euros and 13 billion euros ($13.23 billion - $13.78 billion) this year, excluding the effect of currency swings. Chief Executive Werner Baumann, who is scheduled to quit at the end of May, said the company is active in the right areas of business.

  • Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree Sunday removing the commander of the military’s Joint Forces Operation (JFO), which is involved in the ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Donbas region of the country. Zelensky announced Eduard Moskalyov’s dismissal in a one-line decree without any explanation, according to Reuters. Moskalyov had been appointed to the position…

  • Russia’s new Donbas offensive is failing, NYT reports

    Russia is conducting its vaunted new offensive in Donbas with tens of thousands of untrained conscripts and has managed to barely budge the frontline in a month, The New York Times reported on Feb. 27.

  • Donald Trump Was Reportedly So Hurt Over This One Late Night Comedian's Jokes He Got the White House Involved

    When Donald Trump was President of the United States, he often got distracted by what the media and Hollywood were saying about him instead of focusing on his job in Washington, D.C. He was known to be a rabid TV watcher, and often, the jokes by one certain late-night comedian got the best of him. […]