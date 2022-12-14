1 juvenile dead, 1 in critical condition following shootings in McKeesport

Dec. 14—One juvenile is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police detectives.

First responders were called to the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m., county officials said.

They found two juvenile shooting victims, both of whom were transported to area hospitals. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the second was in critical condition late Tuesday evening, police said.

County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .