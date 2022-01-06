A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township on Wednesday night, police said.

Two other juveniles who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on Taylor Road near Springoak Drive about 9:30 p.m.

Police say their initial investigation shows the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, where it struck a utility pole and tree.

The vehicle stopped in the grass area near the utility pole.

All occupants inside the vehicle are juveniles.

Impairment from alcohol and or drugs is still being investigated, according to police.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Green Township Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township Police at 513-574-0007, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 juvenile ejected, 2 suffer minor injuries in Green Twp. crash