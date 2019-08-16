The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS

Sometimes the media attention distracts from the key determinant of a stock's earnings. That's arguably the case with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx (NYSE: FDX) right now. While the so-called Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) threat attracts attention, the reality is that there's more than enough growth in e-commerce to go around -- and the key to prospects at UPS and FedEx isn't so much e-commerce volume growth, it's ensuring profitable e-commerce delivery growth. In this line of thought let's take a look at UPS' recent earnings and the key figure investors should be gleaning from it.

Package delivery is more than just Amazon

A quick look a chart of e-commerce growth in the U.S. shows it continues to grow at a mid-teens rate, but still only represents around 10% of retail sales. In other words, the trend remains strong, and it looks like there is a long way to run. Amazon is obviously going to be a big part of that, but it's probably not as important to FedEx and UPS as is often understood.

For example, until recently Amazon only represented around 1.3% of FedEx's total revenue and around 3% for UPS. However, it's highly likely that Amazon deliveries are/were a relatively low-margin activity for UPS/FedEx. After all, FedEx didn't decline to renew its contract to make express and ground deliveries for Amazon without a good reason.

Instead, FedEx has taken a conscious decision to focus on broader e-commerce deliveries. Meanwhile, UPS' transformation strategy (outlined in September 2018) sees it refocusing on four growth areas:

Small and medium-sized business

Healthcare and life sciences

International high-growth areas

Global business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce

Simply put, there's a big world of deliveries out there, and it's not just Amazon. The key challenge and opportunity for FedEx and UPS is actually growing volume and margin with e-commerce deliveries.

UPS turns the corner

As you can see below, the key U.S. domestic package segment has grown revenue in recent years, but margins have declined; leading to falls in operating income.

UPS U.S. Domestic Package Growth 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue growth 2.5% 4.2% 6.5% 6.9% Operating Income growth 4.3% 4.5% (7.5%) (15.3%)

Data source: UPS presentations. Analysis by author. Reported figures.

Clearly, UPS needed to take action, and management's transformational plan involves a substantial ramp-up in expenditures in order to expand and modernize (plans include extensive automation technological deployment) its hubs so it can create a more cost-efficient network. In this way, UPS can fully benefit from the extra scale coming from volume growth. The good news is there's evidence of it coming to fruition.