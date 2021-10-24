1 killed, 1 arrested in northside shooting

Oct. 24—A Kokomo man is now under arrest after police say he fatally shot another man early Saturday morning on the city's north side.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Mycah Fowler, 26, is facing preliminary charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Wabash and West Monroe streets.

Upon arrival, authorities located 27-year-old Harvey Lenoir, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, the release noted.

Lenoir was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy — under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office — is still pending.

Police later took Fowler into custody without incident in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street, and authorities did not indicate in the release the relationship, if any, between Fowler and Lenoir or the motive behind the shooting.

Fowler is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail as he awaits his initial hearing.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with further information is urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.