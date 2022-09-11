1 killed, 1 arrested in Vietnam Veterans Campground shooting

Sep. 11—A Greentown man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he shot and killed another man after an altercation broke out at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campground.

The two men were reportedly gathered at the campgrounds prior to the annual All Veterans Reunion, which officially begins Monday.

Howard L. Wolfe, 51, is now facing preliminary charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, intimidation, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident.

According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, the shooting took place shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators state that Wolfe had reportedly been a guest at the campsite of Kokomo resident Henry L. Henson, 47, when an argument between the two men allegedly turned physical.

At some point, the parties briefly separated before Wolfe reportedly pointed to a handgun that was on his waist, police said in the release, which caused another physical struggle to ensue.

It was at that time that Wolfe allegedly fired a single gunshot, striking Henson in the chest, according to investigators.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office.

Police also say Wolfe was taken into custody without incident, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Ernie Shirey at 765-614-3449. Anonymous tips be also be submitted via the HCSO's app by searching for and downloading "Howard County Sheriff's Office" in the app store.