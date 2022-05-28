1 killed, 1 hurt in Orange Park shooting, police say

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Orange Park.

The Orange Park Police Department confirmed Saturday that one person was killed and another was hurt in the incident at a Chevron gas station on Park Avenue.

It is the second double shooting in Clay County in less than 24 hours. Yesterday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a deadly shooting off Russell Road in Green Cove Springs that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Thomas Edward Modlin, 32, has been arrested in connection to the incident. He is charged with murder and attempted murder, according to jail records.

