32-year-old man charged in deadly shooting in Green Cove Springs

Samantha Mathers
·1 min read


UPDATE · May 28 | The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has made an arrest in connection with a double shooting Friday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Thomas Edward Modlin, 32, is charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Clay County jail records.

Modlin is due back in court on June 27.

Thomas Modlin is charged with second degree murder.
Thomas Modlin is charged with second degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting off Russell Road in Green Cove Springs Friday night.

According to CCSO, deputies were dispatched to a home on Dothan Road where two people were found shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are speaking with a person of interest and there is no threat to the community.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps
Download WJAX Apps
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories