32-year-old man charged in deadly shooting in Green Cove Springs





UPDATE · May 28 | The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has made an arrest in connection with a double shooting Friday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Thomas Edward Modlin, 32, is charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Clay County jail records.

Modlin is due back in court on June 27.

Thomas Modlin is charged with second degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting off Russell Road in Green Cove Springs Friday night.

According to CCSO, deputies were dispatched to a home on Dothan Road where two people were found shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are speaking with a person of interest and there is no threat to the community.

