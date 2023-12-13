1 killed, 1 hurt by shots in subdivision on Carmel Road in south Charlotte, CMPD says

A woman is dead and a man remains hospitalized after gunshots were fired in the Sturnbridge development along Carmel Road in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the 4000 block of Meadowbridge Drive, CMPD said in a news release. The neighborhood of single family homes is about a half mile north of Pineville Matthews Road.

“Officers located two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. One female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. One male victim was transported by MEDIC to a local hospital,” CMPD said.

His injuries are not life threatening, officials said.

A “person of interest” was also found at the scene and is being questioned, police said. The identity of the person has not been released.

“Officers are not currently looking for any other suspects,” CMPD said.

Anyone with information on the shootings can call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS, and speak directly to a detective. Tips can also be offered via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

